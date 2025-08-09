Emory Point CVS shooting update: Photos from CDC building show bullet holes; university students warned

A police officer was reportedly shot Friday afternoon at Emory Point, a mixed-use complex near Emory University and the main campus of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Locals posted photos from the building on social media, showing bullet holes amid a massive police response. A shooting took place near the CDC campus in Emory Point(AP)

Active shooter alert

Around 4 PM local time, Emory University issued an emergency notification warning of an “active shooter” at the CVS located at Emory Point on Clifton Road. The alert urged students and staff to “RUN, HIDE, FIGHT” and to avoid the area.

Fox 5 cited aerial footage to report that multiple police vehicles with visible bullet damage and leaking fluids could be seen. Dozens of heavily armed law enforcement units responded.

“Reports of an active shooter on CDC campus, bullets hitting one building,” one local said on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Road closures and traffic delays

The Georgia Department of Transportation confirmed that Clifton Road NE between Briarcliff Road NE and Haygood Drive is closed due to the incident. Drivers are experiencing delays on Houston Mill Road, Briarcliff Road, and North Decatur Road.

“Emory Emergency: Active shooter on Emory Atlanta Campus at Emory Point CVS. RUN, HIDE, FIGHT. Avoid the area. Shelter in place,” Emory College informed students.

About Emory Point

Opened in 2012, Emory Point is a pedestrian-friendly development in the Druid Hills neighborhood, situated across from the CDC and within walking distance of Emory University Hospital. It combines residential apartments—marketed to professionals, students, and medical staff, with retail, restaurants, and fitness studios. The community connects to Emory’s shuttle system and was designed as a “live-work-play” hub for those tied to nearby institutions.