Why is Skylar Diggins ruled out for the season? Latest injury update and her future with Chicago Sky

"After we reevaluated ... We just decided to scale back and shut it down for the season," she said.

Diggins confirmed that she aggravated her right knee earlier this season and has been dealing with the issue since. WNBA reporter Megan L. Hall shared her update, in which Diggins explained that the team ultimately decided to end her season following another evaluation.

The team announced the decision Tuesday as the WNBA’s World Cup break gives franchises time to reassess their rosters and player health.

The Chicago Sky’s difficult 2026 season has taken another blow, with veteran guard Skylar Diggins ruled out for the remainder of the campaign because of a knee injury.

The decision comes with the Sky already eliminated from playoff contention. Chicago sits at 15-25, leaving little incentive to put its seven-time All-Star at further risk.

The organization said it wanted to "prioritize Skylar's long-term health after collaboration and communication with Skylar and her team, ‌Sky ⁠doctors, and the organization's medical staff."

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Diggins has been sidelined since early July, when she revealed on Instagram that she had been moved to the bench. Head coach Tyler Marsh characterized the move as a “coach’s decision.”

Why is Diggins out for season? Diggins’ knee troubles date back to a procedure she underwent in October.

She previously said she had continued playing despite experiencing pain in the knee and later expressed frustration over the communication and resources provided by the organization.

“I’ve been sacrificing my body for this team,” she said. “Maybe it’s time to take a step back and see what’s going on to see if I need to continue to make those sacrifices without having the proper resources to play at an elite level.”

She has been rehabbing the injury since being sidelined. With Chicago already out of the postseason race, the Sky opted to prioritize her recovery rather than risk further aggravating the problem.

Will Diggins return to Sky? Despite the uncertainty surrounding her future in Chicago, Diggins has not closed the door on returning next season. She indicated that she remains open to wearing a Sky uniform again.

"I haven't expressed any desire to not talk about me in a Chicago Sky uniform next year," she said.

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Diggins also revealed that one of her biggest frustrations has been the team’s failure to move to its new practice facility this season. “I think a lot of us were were promised that. We thought that was going to be the case," she added.

The 36-year-old made 19 starts in her first season with Chicago, averaging 14.2 points and 4.9 assists per game.

With inputs from Reuters report.