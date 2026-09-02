Why is Skylar Diggins ruled out for the season? Latest injury update and her future with Chicago Sky
The decision comes with the Chicago Sky already eliminated from playoff contention leaving little incentive to put Skylar Diggins at further risk.
The Chicago Sky’s difficult 2026 season has taken another blow, with veteran guard Skylar Diggins ruled out for the remainder of the campaign because of a knee injury.
The team announced the decision Tuesday as the WNBA’s World Cup break gives franchises time to reassess their rosters and player health.
What happened to Skylar Diggins?
Diggins confirmed that she aggravated her right knee earlier this season and has been dealing with the issue since. WNBA reporter Megan L. Hall shared her update, in which Diggins explained that the team ultimately decided to end her season following another evaluation.
"After we reevaluated ... We just decided to scale back and shut it down for the season," she said.
The decision comes with the Sky already eliminated from playoff contention. Chicago sits at 15-25, leaving little incentive to put its seven-time All-Star at further risk.
The organization said it wanted to "prioritize Skylar's long-term health after collaboration and communication with Skylar and her team, Sky doctors, and the organization's medical staff."
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Diggins has been sidelined since early July, when she revealed on Instagram that she had been moved to the bench. Head coach Tyler Marsh characterized the move as a “coach’s decision.”
Why is Diggins out for season?
Diggins’ knee troubles date back to a procedure she underwent in October.
She previously said she had continued playing despite experiencing pain in the knee and later expressed frustration over the communication and resources provided by the organization.
“I’ve been sacrificing my body for this team,” she said. “Maybe it’s time to take a step back and see what’s going on to see if I need to continue to make those sacrifices without having the proper resources to play at an elite level.”
She has been rehabbing the injury since being sidelined. With Chicago already out of the postseason race, the Sky opted to prioritize her recovery rather than risk further aggravating the problem.
Will Diggins return to Sky?
Despite the uncertainty surrounding her future in Chicago, Diggins has not closed the door on returning next season. She indicated that she remains open to wearing a Sky uniform again.
"I haven't expressed any desire to not talk about me in a Chicago Sky uniform next year," she said.
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Diggins also revealed that one of her biggest frustrations has been the team’s failure to move to its new practice facility this season. “I think a lot of us were were promised that. We thought that was going to be the case," she added.
The 36-year-old made 19 starts in her first season with Chicago, averaging 14.2 points and 4.9 assists per game.
With inputs from Reuters report.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More