Why is Enes Kanter banned from Wintrust Arena? Chicago Sky owner explains decision; ‘his purpose…’

“It was pretty clear to us that his purpose of coming here was trying to be provocative and just see how much attention he could get,” Alter said.

Sky owner Michael Alter addressed the decision on Tuesday, Aug. 25, ahead of Chicago’s matchup against the Connecticut Sun. Alter explained why the organization decided to prevent Kanter Freedom from returning to the arena.

The 34-year-old has been barred from entering Wintrust Arena after being removed from the Chicago Sky’s final regular-season game against the Indiana Fever, according to USA Today.

While the former NBA player’s eligibility and potential participation in the league have reportedly been ruled out, his name has returned to the spotlight for a different reason — he has now been banned from a WNBA arena.

Enes Kanter Freedom has once again become a major talking point among fans and media after announcing earlier this month that he intended to enter the WNBA Draft.

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The incident occurred Sunday as Kanter Freedom became involved in a verbal exchange with Sky guard Natasha Cloud during the contest.

Kanter, Cloud clash courtside Kanter Freedom had been seated courtside during the game when the confrontation with Cloud unfolded.

During a timeout, Cloud began pointing toward him and appeared to be shouting in his direction. He then stood up from his seat, extended his arms and moved several steps toward the court.

The former NBA center was wearing a T-shirt that displayed the words "WOMAN noun. Adult human female." during the incident.

The situation quickly escalated, prompting security personnel and members of the Chicago Sky to intervene. Kanter Freedom was subsequently escorted away from the court.

WNBA entry plan drew attention The confrontation came only weeks after Kanter Freedom announced his intention to declare for the upcoming WNBA Draft.

He pointed to the league’s existing eligibility guidelines, or the lack of specific publicly available rules concerning transgender women players, when explaining his decision to seek entry into the league.

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His proposed entry into the WNBA generated significant discussion, even as reports indicate that he would not meet the league’s eligibility requirements to actually participate as a player.