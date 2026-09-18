Hindustan Aeronautics Limited pitches Dhruv NG to states for civil aviation push

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has approached state governments for the possible sale of its Dhruv NG helicopter, as the aerospace major looks to expand its footprint in India’s civil aviation market. HAL hopes to derive 25% of its turnover from non-military business over the next decade.

“We have already reached out to all state governments, and most are very keen. The Dhruv NG is set to be a game-changer, with roles spanning VIP transport, offshore operations, heli-tourism and medical evacuation,” said HAL chairman and managing director Ravi K.

HAL will hand over four Dhruv NG helicopters to Pawan Hans Limited on Friday, along with two LCA Mk-1 trainers and the first batch of HTT-40 basic trainer aircraft to the Indian Air Force (IAF). The helicopter service provider ordered 10 Dhruv NGs in January.

The helicopters and military trainers will be delivered in the presence of civil defence minister Rajnath Singh and aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu. The remaining six helicopters will be delivered by December, Ravi said.

The Dhruv NG builds on the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) programme, with earlier technical glitches and safety concerns now addressed. ALH Dhruv’s earlier variants are operated by the three services and the Coast Guard. “The armed forces and coast guard are flying the ALH, and everybody is happy. There are no issues with the helicopter or its safety. We conducted a high-altitude test to assess the vibrations at that altitude and see how good or bad they were. Everything was within the ranges,” he said.

HAL hopes to derive 25% of its turnover from non-military business over the next decade; the figure currently stands at 5%. Its internal estimates suggest that India will require around 400 helicopters in the Dhruv NG category in the coming years. The helicopter features a world-class, civil-certified glass cockpit and a modern avionics suite for superior situational awareness. It also incorporates crashworthy seats and self-sealing fuel tanks for enhanced safety.

The LCA Mk-1 trainers being delivered to the IAF are from a 2010 contract. IAF ordered 40 Mk-1s in the initial operational clearance (IOC) and the more advanced final operational clearance (FOC) configurations—the first variants of the LCA. The IOC contract for 20 aircraft was signed in 2006 for completion by 2011. The FOC contract for another 20 aircraft was inked in 2010 for completion by 2016. The first LCA orders were for 32 single-seater jets and eight trainers. The fighters and six trainers are already in service, split between two LCA squadrons.

The last two FOC trainers feature enhanced radar performance, improved autopilot handling, upgraded fuel systems and avionics software, along with software-defined radio (SDR) for secure communications.

The HTT-40 basic trainers will bolster the air force’s capacity to meet its growing pilot training requirement. The air force ordered 70 basic trainers for ₹6,838 crore three years ago to train its rookie pilots.