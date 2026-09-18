HT Morning News Brief Sept 18: Noel Tata's push against IPO listing, DUSU elections today and more

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped and murdered by a group of four teenagers – three of them minors – who dumped her body in a field in outer Delhi’s Swaroop Nagar, police said on Thursday. Officials said that all accused are in custody – a 19-year-old man had been arrested, while three minors were apprehended. Read More

Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata told the Tata Sons board on Thursday that he would block any decision to list the country’s largest company by revenue and instead suggested the group’s holding company ask the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for at least three years to meet the requirements if a listing is eventually necessary. Noel’s statement challenges Tata Sons’ claim that its board had decided to “start steps to follow the applicable RBI guidelines.” Read More

With polling for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections scheduled for Friday, major student organisations, including the ABVP, NSUI and the AISA-SFI alliance, are gearing up for one of the most closely watched contests in student politics. Voting will be held on Friday, with polling for day classes from 8.30 am to 1 pm and evening classes from 3 pm to 7.30 pm. Tap to live updates.

Abhishek Sharma hits back at critics Abhishek Sharma answered his critics in style after questions were raised about his credentials following an underwhelming tour of the UK and Zimbabwe. The swashbuckling batter produced a Player of the Series-winning performance against Afghanistan, capped by a stunning 30-ball century in the third T20I as India completed a 3-0 whitewash. Across the three-match series, Abhishek scored 229 runs at an average of 76.33, once again showing why he remains one of the most dangerous batters in T20 cricket. He finished the series with 22 sixes and a staggering strike rate of 269.41, underlining the kind of impact he can have when he gets going. His explosive performances have also strengthened his case as one of India’s key T20 batting options. Read More