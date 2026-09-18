Abduction bid leads to 20 vehicle pile-up, 3 arrested

DCP N Yetish said the incident began around 7.30 pm when four men allegedly went to Pooja’s house in Agrahara Dasarahalli, assaulted her husband and forced her into their car.

The woman, Pooja, from Melwas village in Rajasthan’s Pali district, was rescued by residents and handed over to the police. Three alleged kidnappers, Rakesh, 21, Karan, 25, and Ayas, 18, were arrested. Police are searching for Saddam, who allegedly drove the car and fled after residents stopped it.

A 21-year-old woman who married her partner against her family’s wishes in Rajasthan was allegedly abducted in west Bengaluru on Wednesday evening, setting off a pursuit that ended with residents stopping the car after it had collided with more than 20 vehicles and left six people injured, police said.

“The incident occurred at around 7.30 pm on Wednesday night when four accused went to the house of Pooja, assaulted her husband and bundled her into a car. They tried to take the car towards Rajasthan, but people chased the car when she screamed out of fear,” he said.

Police are investigating allegations that Pooja’s paternal aunt, who opposed the marriage, hired men to abduct her and take her back to Rajasthan. “Initial investigation suggests that a paternal aunt of the girl was behind the incident and hired supari goondas to kidnap her and bring her to Rajasthan,” Yetish said.

He said police had arrested three of the alleged kidnappers while Saddam escaped. “A case has been registered at Magadi Road police station under multiple sections of the BNS relating to assault, kidnapping and rash and negligent driving,” he said.

Police said complaints from vehicle owners whose vehicles were damaged had been included in a single FIR. More than 20 vehicles were damaged during the chase, including a car belonging to a judge.

Six people were injured in the collisions. They were identified as Prithviraj, 12, Yashika, 9, Amul, 35, Mani, 64, Jayalakshmi, 57, and Santosh, 33. Jayalakshmi suffered a serious head injury and is being treated in the ICU of a private hospital. The other five injured people were reported to be out of danger.

Police said Pooja and Omprakash, also from Melwas village, had been in a relationship and married about nine months ago despite opposition from their families. The couple subsequently moved to Bengaluru.

Investigators are examining the alleged involvement of Pooja’s relatives. “Prima facie, it is found that the victim married against the wishes of her family members, which is the reason for the crime,” Yetish said.

The pursuit continued through Govindarajanagar and Vijayanagar as the accused allegedly attempted to flee. Residents Deepak and Kiran followed the vehicle on a two wheeler for nearly seven kilometres after hearing Pooja’s cries. They alerted other residents near Hosahalli, who helped block the car.

“We heard the woman screaming from inside the car. We immediately suspected foul play and chased the car. While chasing, we also alerted other people, who joined hands with us. We managed to block the way of the car in Hosahalli, and passersby caught hold of three accused while the driver absconded. The people thrashed the three accused and handed them over to the police. Angry vehicle owners stoned the car for damaging their vehicles,” Deepak said.

Police said they were questioning the arrested men and investigating the roles of other relatives. A police team is expected to be sent to Rajasthan to arrest those found to be involved, Yetish said.