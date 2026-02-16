Rama Duwaji channels chic retro style at New York Fashion Week, fans say: ‘Giving princess Diana vibe…’
Rama Duwaji wins hearts again as netizens cheer for her sophisticated style that is reminiscent of Princess Diana's charismatic energy.
Rama Duwaji, the First Lady of New York, attended the final day of New York Fashion Week, which began with Diotima's Fall 2026 show. Her front-row style was chic, with a retro and refined edge. She reminded us how effortlessly cool and sophisticated neutral colours for old-school academic dressing can be when done right. Let's take a quick look at her outfit, styling and some takeaways you can use for your own recreations.
ALSO READ: From illustrator to First Lady: Rama Duwaji's chic look turns heads at Mamdani's swearing-in
More about her look
Rama, who has gained quite a bit of recognition for her sartorial choices, whether in magazine shoots or public appearances, always keeps her style elevated, dignified and classy.
For New York Fashion Week, she stayed true to her signature aesthetic, carrying artsy formalwear gracefully. For this look, she went with a khaki dress, with the collar particularly adding nice visual interest with black polka dots. She paired the dress with tights and boots, and layered a plaid overcoat on top. The colour harmony of the layers made the entire ensemble visually comforting. The minimal accessorising with only a pair of hoops keeps the style elegantly minimalistic.
Reactions
The comment section could not stop gushing over her lovely look. Since the outfit exuded a preppy academic style, one user could not help but note, “Our First Lady is sooo cute! She reminds me of a friend from college." Another pointed, “How charismatic she is.” Some could not help but rave over how effortlessly well-put-together the entire outfit is. “Love her ubercool style.” Another user drew a sartorial comparison with Lady Diana, “She's giving princess Diana vibe," likely because of the artistocratic, off-duty vibe.
Style takeaways
If you are looking for style takeaways from this gorgeous ensemble Rama wore, here are some:
- Layer a solid neutral colour with a darker neutral with some pattern, like how Rama styled the khaki dress with a brown overcoat with plaid.
- Neutrals go well with patterns and prints, such as plaids, houndstooth, checks, tartan, and pinstripes.
- Neutrals may have the potential to fall flat unless you lend them some structure. This means, collars, lapels, sharp tailoured silhouette. For the elegantly commanding style, structured tailoring is the go-to. Warm tones usually appear comforting, but the sharp edge makes it appear elevated.
- Consider staying low-key when accessorising.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.