Your body can complain even if you are not in pain: Physiotherapist Sachin Sethi shares 6 everyday signs to move more

Pain or physical discomfort is not always the first warning from your body that it needs more movement. According to physiotherapist Sachin Sethi, long hours of sitting, desk work, driving and inactivity for large parts of the day can quietly impact muscles, joints, circulation and energy levels.

Also Read | Did you know a child can be both overweight and nutritionally deficient? Paediatrician Dr Pawan Kumar explains how

“Your body may start to give subtle signs before you feel uncomfortable,” he stated in an interaction with HT Lifestyle. Sethi went on to share six such signs, which are presented as follows.

1. You feel stiff after sitting Experiencing tightness in the hips, knees, shoulders and back when one stands up after sitting for a long period of time is one of the most common signs that a person needs more movement.

“Moving regularly helps the joints to move through their normal range and prevents the muscles from becoming too tight,” noted Sethi.

2. Everyday activities leave you unusually tired If a person feels exhausted after climbing a few stairs, walking a short distance and doing simple household tasks, it is a sign that they might not be physically fit. As per the physiotherapist, “Once your body gets used to being inactive, basic movements can be more difficult.”

3. You constantly feel sluggish The absence of sufficient physical activity from the daily routine leaves an individual feeling both mentally and physically sluggish.

“Getting moving can help increase the flow of blood and make you feel more alert and energetic,” noted Sethi. “A short walk can also be a good way to break up long periods of sitting.”