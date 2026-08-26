Bow legs vs knock knees: Paediatric orthopaedic Dr Somesh Virmani explains leg alignment in children, when to seek help

A child’s legs rarely look perfectly straight during the early years. Changes in leg alignment are usually part of normal skeletal development, but parents often worry when the knees or ankles appear unusually far apart.

Also Read | When should you consult a doctor after vaccination? Physician Dr Amit Prakash Singh shares concerning symptoms

According to paediatric orthopaedic Dr Somesh Virmani, knowing the difference between bow legs and knock knees can help families avoid unnecessary treatment while recognising problems that need specialist assessment.

He shared what the two conditions are with HT Lifestyle, when parents should seek medical help, and what the common treatment options are. They are presented as follows.

What are bow legs? Bow legs, medically called genu varum, mean the legs curve outward. In this condition, when a child stands with the feet together, the knees remain separated, noted Dr Virmani.

“Physiological genu varum usually improves as a child grows. By around 18 to 24 months, the legs generally become straighter, after which many children gradually develop a mild knock-kneed alignment,” he stated.

What are knock knees? Knock knees is a condition also referred to as genu valgum, which occurs when the knees face inwards. This phenomenon occurs when the knees touch while the ankles remain apart, explained the paediatric orthopaedic.

This condition typically appears between the ages of two and six and usually subsides as the person grows older.

In the words of Dr Virmani, “The appearance of knock knees is simply due to the normal physiology of the femur and tibia, which are the thigh and shin bones of the body, respectively. The presence of knock knees in the lower limbs of a growing child is very common.”