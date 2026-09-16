Quote of the day by Tom Hardy: ‘We can see ourselves in all living things, so one has to care about everything…'
Tom Hardy's quote reminds us to love all sentient beings equally while also taking care to protect ourselves from getting hurt with the same love in our hearts.
Tom Hardy was born in London in 1977 as Edward Thomas Hardy. The actor-rapper has earned fame working across films and television after attending the Drama Centre London and making his big screen debut in 2001 with Black Hawk Down.
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While films like Star Trek: Nemesis, Bronson, and Warrior gained him recognition, Tom Hardy gained international prominence after starring in the 2012 Batman film, The Dark Knight Rises, followed by the 2015 blockbuster, Mad Max: Fury Road.
More recently, Tom Hardy has starred as Eddie Brock in the Venom trilogy, set in Sony's Spider-Man Universe. The actor’s small-screen acting credits include Wuthering Heights and Peaky Blinders, among others. Yesterday, September 15, was Tom Hardy’s 49th birthday. On that note, today’s quote is an excerpt from his 2018 interview with BBC Radio 1.
What did Tom Hardy say?
In one segment of the interview, Tom Hardy had to answer questions posed to him by children. One of them was Jimmy, aged six and a half. Jimmy shared that he loved goldfish because he thought that they were golden, and then asked the actor if he loved goldfish more than humans.
While the actor responded to the question with humour, the answer carried a profound depth, which the interviewer pointed out as well. The actor stated:
“All sentient beings are important, you know, so I don’t think you can love anything (more than the other), it’s not sentient more than the other. And we can see ourselves in all living things. So one has to care about everything and approach it with love. Unless, of course, it attacks you. In which case, lovingly, see it off with a big stick. But love all things, buddy. Unless it’s coming at you, mate. (In which case) dispatch it with love.”
What is the relevance of Tom Hardy’s quote?
In a world where fear and prejudice often guide actions with serious consequences, Tom Hardy’s message that calls for love and respect for all sentient beings is a soothing thing to hear. The universe is massive, and life in the universe is diverse. Yet we all share sentience, which should be cherished while being explored.
However, Tom Hardy also cautions against being naive in his appreciation of all sentient life forms, which makes the quote even more important. He acknowledges that some beings may try to hurt others, whether it be a part of the cycle of life, or otherwise (as in the case of human beings); in such a case, it is completely alright to protect oneself, but not by losing the love in our hearts.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More