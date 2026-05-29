Was Tom Hardy fired from MobLand? New report claims actor is still in talks with makers

Actor Tom Hardy’s reported fallout with the makers of MobLand has become the latest talking point in Hollywood, with recent rumours claiming that the actor had been fired from the crime drama over on-set behaviour issues. However, a fresh report now suggests that Tom Hardy is still very much attached to the show, with the actor and the makers in discussions to iron out their differences. In MobLand, Tom Hardy is seen in the role of Da Souza, the fixer for a powerful organised crime family.

Tom Hardy not fired yet According to Variety, Tom has not been terminated from MobLand yet. The report mentioned that discussions are underway to find a way for Tom Hardy to come back.

“Tom was not fired, the door is not closed for Season 3 and things are being worked through creatively,” a source close to production said.

The outlet further claimed that Guy Ritchie, who executive-produced and directed several episodes in both seasons of the Paramount+ series, is possibly “pushing” for David Glasser, whose 101 Studios produces the show, “to make it work.”

“I’m sure Guy is probably pushing David Glasser to make it work. Guy likes working with Tom,” a production source said.

Meanwhile, amid the growing buzz surrounding the actor's alleged behaviour on set, his co-star Helen Mirren appears to have publicly shown support for Tom Hardy.

The Oscar-winning actor, who plays the role of Maeve Harrigan in the series, shared a picture of Tom Hardy on her Instagram alongside a heartfelt message. “Love you now and always,” Helen Mirren wrote, signing off simply as “Helen.”