Are your daily haldi and amla shots actually helping? We asked a Bengaluru dietician if superfoods are worth the hype

Welcome to this week’s edition of HT Health Talk, a weekly series by Hindustan Times where we invite readers to share their most pressing health, nutrition, and lifestyle questions, and consult leading medical experts to deliver clear, science-based answers. This week, we explore the topic of superfoods: miracle or marketing gimmick? Also read | HT Health Talk: Dietician answers all your burning questions about the right food for weight loss

In an era where amla shots, berry bowls, and turmeric lattes dominate social media feeds, it can be hard to separate genuine health benefits from clever marketing. Are these dietary powerhouses truly transforming your body, or is moderation still key?

To help decode dosages, side effects, absorption hacks, and affordable local substitutes, Edwina Raj, head of services, clinical nutrition and dietetics at Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru, addressed the top questions submitted by readers.

1. How much turmeric is actually beneficial daily without overdoing it? For most healthy adults, using turmeric as a food spice is considered safe and can be part of a balanced diet. Around ½ to 1 teaspoon of turmeric powder a day, roughly 1.5–3 grams, is a practical amount for regular dietary use. There is no need to consume large quantities to obtain health benefits. Turmeric contains curcumin, which has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, but the amount obtained from normal cooking is relatively modest. High-dose curcumin supplements differ from culinary turmeric and may cause stomach discomfort or interact with certain medications. People taking blood thinners, with gallbladder problems, or undergoing medical treatment should discuss concentrated supplements with their doctor.

2. Is it better to eat amla and turmeric raw, or do they lose benefits when cooked or blended into warm drinks? Amla and turmeric do not suddenly lose their nutritional value when cooked or blended, although some nutrients can change with heat and processing. Amla is particularly rich in vitamin C, which is sensitive to prolonged heating, so eating fresh amla can help preserve more vitamin C. Turmeric contains curcumin, which is relatively stable during normal cooking, and using it in food is perfectly reasonable. Blending either ingredient into a warm drink does not automatically make it ineffective. The overall diet matters more than whether these foods are consumed raw or cooked. A practical approach is to eat amla fresh when possible and use turmeric regularly in cooking.

3. Does adding black pepper to turmeric milk actually increase absorption, and by how much? Yes, black pepper can increase curcumin absorption, the main active compound in turmeric. This is largely due to piperine, a compound in black pepper that can slow the breakdown of curcumin in the digestive system. A commonly cited human study found that piperine increased curcumin bioavailability by about 2,000 percent, or approximately 20-fold, when the two were consumed together. However, this does not mean that drinking turmeric milk with pepper provides 20 times more health benefits. Absorption and health effects are different things. For everyday use, a small pinch of freshly ground black pepper with turmeric is sufficient; there is no need to consume large amounts. Also read | Doctor warns stop taking plain turmeric shots without black pepper and ghee, shares hack for '2000% better absorption'