From digestion to immunity, your gut may influence healthy ageing: Here are 7 things you need to know
Can your gut affect how you age? The doctor explains the link between gut health, immunity and healthy ageing.
When we think about ageing, we usually imagine wrinkles, weaker muscles, slower movement or low energy. Scientists are now looking at another part of the body for clues about how we age: the gut. The gut houses trillions of microorganisms that work with our food system and many other biological processes. Together, these microorganisms form the gut microbiome. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sandip Banerjee, founder of Pelvinic Micro-Hospital, senior laparoscopic colorectal surgeon, proctologist, and bariatric surgeon, New Delhi, shared things that may influence digestion, immunity and healthy ageing.
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1. Everyone has a gut microbiome
“Your gut microbiome is highly individual,” highlighted Dr Sandip Banerjee. Diet, environment, lifestyle, medicines and health conditions can all change the gut microbiome. Yet many people share microbial functions, creating what researchers call a functional core gut microbiome.
2. Your microbiome can remain surprisingly stable
Although the gut microbiome responds to diet and health changes the gut microbiome of an adult can stay relatively stable over time. This does not mean the gut microbiome is fixed; instead, the gut microbiome is an ecosystem that can adapt to conditions.
3. Ageing can alter the gut ecosystem
As people grow older, the composition and functions of the gut microbiome can change. Dr Sandip Banerjee highlighted that researchers have also found differences between older adults and those experiencing frailty. This has spurred interest in whether the gut microbiome could give clues about ageing rather than just chronological ageing.
4. Gut microbes interact with the system
The gut microbiome helps regulate immune activity. “When the gut microbiome becomes disrupted, a state often called dysbiosis, it may link to changes in inflammation and other ageing processes,” said Dr Sandip Banerjee. However, dysbiosis is not seen as the cause of age-related disease.
5. The gut communicates with the brain
The link between the gut and brain is called the gut-brain axis. Microbial metabolites and signals can touch hormonal and immune pathways. This is why gut microbiome research now goes beyond digestion to include cognition and overall health.
6. Food can influence the diet
Diet is a key factor shaping the gut microbiome. “Diets rich in plant foods and fibre can boost microbial activity linked to health. However, no single food, probiotic or supplement has proven to guarantee longevity,” said Dr Sandip Banerjee.
7. The longevity connection is promising
Several studies show that gut microbes can influence ageing and lifespan. In humans, researchers still work to determine whether gut microbiome changes cause ageing, result from ageing or combine both during ageing.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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