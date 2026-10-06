From streets of Nigeria to Chanel runway in Paris, internet is in love with 22-year-old model Rachel Ojuromi's journey

From making her own runway on the streets of Nigeria to walking the runway for Matthieu Blazy's Chanel, Rachel Ojuromi, aka giverachelashot, has taken the internet by storm. After creating fashion content for several months and gaining social media popularity, the 22-year-old model signed a deal with an agency last week. And now, on October 5, she walked for Chanel at Paris Fashion Week.

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Rachel Ojuromi's journey 22-year-old Rachel Ojuromi took the internet by storm earlier this year when she started posting videos of her viral fit checks in Lagos, Nigeria. Soon, her videos started grabbing eyeballs on social media, and her followers even hoped she would be signed by a good modelling agency. In July, she had even recreated the 2026 Chanel Métiers d’Art show on the streets of Nigeria.

On October 5, Rachel posted a video of herself doing a fit check right in front of the Eiffel Tower and confessed that it was her first time outside the continent. “First time out of the continent, kinda shy, world tour?” she wrote in the caption. To the great excitement of her followers, that same night she walked for Chanel during Paris Fashion Week in a tweed blazer styled with a lemon-yellow skirt, a classic Chanel blazer, and a cherry-red Chanel bag.