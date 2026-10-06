From streets of Nigeria to Chanel runway in Paris, internet is in love with 22-year-old model Rachel Ojuromi's journey
The internet can't stop celebrating 22-year-old model Rachel Ojuromi's rise to Chanel model status, praising her for her impressive journey.
From making her own runway on the streets of Nigeria to walking the runway for Matthieu Blazy's Chanel, Rachel Ojuromi, aka giverachelashot, has taken the internet by storm. After creating fashion content for several months and gaining social media popularity, the 22-year-old model signed a deal with an agency last week. And now, on October 5, she walked for Chanel at Paris Fashion Week.
Also Read | Supermodels Bhavitha Mandava, Lakshmi Menon and Mona Bhujel represent India as they walk for Matthieu Blazy's Chanel show in Paris
Rachel Ojuromi's journey
22-year-old Rachel Ojuromi took the internet by storm earlier this year when she started posting videos of her viral fit checks in Lagos, Nigeria. Soon, her videos started grabbing eyeballs on social media, and her followers even hoped she would be signed by a good modelling agency. In July, she had even recreated the 2026 Chanel Métiers d’Art show on the streets of Nigeria.
On October 5, Rachel posted a video of herself doing a fit check right in front of the Eiffel Tower and confessed that it was her first time outside the continent. “First time out of the continent, kinda shy, world tour?” she wrote in the caption. To the great excitement of her followers, that same night she walked for Chanel during Paris Fashion Week in a tweed blazer styled with a lemon-yellow skirt, a classic Chanel blazer, and a cherry-red Chanel bag.
How did the internet react?
The internet loved Rachel's journey to becoming a Chanel model and flooded the comments with praise. “Nobody more deserving! She put in the work and look at her now,” one Instagram user commented. Another wrote, “Self-made queen! So happy for her.” A user remarked, “Wow, Blazy is here for the girls!!!!!! Obsessed.”
About Matthieu Blazy's Chanel showcase in Paris
Matthieu Blazy's Spring/Summer 2027 showcase in Paris drew inspiration from the style evolution of Gabrielle Chanel, creating his most versatile collection to date. In fact, the show opened and closed with model Dyanira Hurbuscher carrying Gabrielle Chanel’s own 2.55 handbag from the archives, in a symbolic full-circle moment.
Meanwhile, the soundtrack featured brand ambassador Nicole Kidman reading extracts from Virginia Woolf’s “Orlando” and “To the Lighthouse.” The showcase was even more special for Indian audiences as three Indian supermodels—Bhavitha Mandava (Chanel's first Indian House Ambassador), Lakshmi Menon and Mona Bhuje—walked for the designer.
In an introduction to the show, the luxury fashion house wrote on Instagram, “A story of movement, self-expression and freedom, the collection explores the many selves within each woman, the multiple lives of Gabrielle Chanel. The silhouettes travel and transform through time, from the revelation of jersey underwear to the pencil-skirt suit, to the new ‘smocked tweed’, propelling Chanel into the future.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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