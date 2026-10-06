Supermodels Bhavitha Mandava, Lakshmi Menon and Mona Bhujel represent India as they walk for Matthieu Blazy's Chanel show in Paris

The three supermodels wore stunning looks from Matthieu's collection: Bhavitha wore look number 10 from his showcase, Mona Bhujel wore look number 17, and Lakshmi Menon wore look number 61. Let's decode what the three Indian models wore:

Indian models Bhavitha Mandava , Lakshmi Menon and Mona Bhujel walked for Matthieu Blazy's Chanel showcase on October 5, 2026, at the Grand Palais in Paris during Paris Fashion Week. The designer presented his Spring/Summer 2027 Women's ready-to-wear collection—rooted in the iconic designs of Gabrielle "Coco" Chanel—featuring 83 looks.

Look number 61 on Lakshmi Menon featured a pearl-white silk blouse with a sleeveless design and a gold chain attachment at the neckline, paired beautifully with a pistachio green skirt with gold lining and bejewelled buttons, a white belt, sandals, a Chanel clutch, and the classic Chanel tweed jacket.

Look number 10, seen on Bhavitha Mandava, Chanel 's first Indian House Ambassador, was a black dress featuring sculptural roses sewn together to create an asymmetrical ensemble featuring cut-outs, a stylish silhouette, and a flowy length cascading down her frame. An ice-blue Chanel clutch, sandals, and earrings rounded off the look beautifully.

Mona Bhujel Meanwhile, Mona Bhujel's look number 17 featured a see-through black blouse with a gathered lining on the torso, a floral addition on the bust, and spaghetti straps. A Gingham-patter skirt, a matching jacket, a leather belt, a classic Chanel handbag, and booties completed the look.

How did the internet react? Fans loved seeing Indian-origin models on Chanel's runway and flooded the internet with praises. One Instagram user, “Was holding my breath for this moment.” Another commented, “Desis for the win.”

“Shine bright like a diamond. Brown Supremacy,” a fan commented. Another wrote, “BROWN GIRLIES DID NOT COME TO PLAYYYYY.”

A fashion page posted pictures of Bhavitha Mandava, Lakshmi Menon, Mona Bhujel and other South Asian models seen on the Chanel runway and wrote, “CHANEL really said South Asian girls, come take the runway! Matthieu Blazy continues to spotlight South Asian models, and you can truly feel the love for South Asian beauty in his show casting.” Under the post, Bhavitha commented, “He loves us!” Another Instagram user wrote, “As he should.”

Meanwhile, Matthieu's showcase drew inspiration from the style evolution of Gabrielle Chanel, creating his most versatile collection to date. In fact, the show opened and closed with model Dyanira Hurbuscher carrying Gabrielle Chanel’s own 2.55 handbag from the archives, in a symbolic full-circle moment.

The soundtrack featured brand ambassador Nicole Kidman reading extracts from Virginia Woolf’s “Orlando” and “To the Lighthouse.”