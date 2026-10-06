Supermodels Bhavitha Mandava, Lakshmi Menon and Mona Bhujel represent India as they walk for Matthieu Blazy's Chanel show in Paris
At Paris Fashion Week, Indian models Bhavitha Mandava, Lakshmi Menon, and Mona Bhujel impressed in Matthieu Blazy's Spring/Summer 2027 collection.
Indian models Bhavitha Mandava, Lakshmi Menon and Mona Bhujel walked for Matthieu Blazy's Chanel showcase on October 5, 2026, at the Grand Palais in Paris during Paris Fashion Week. The designer presented his Spring/Summer 2027 Women's ready-to-wear collection—rooted in the iconic designs of Gabrielle "Coco" Chanel—featuring 83 looks.
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The three supermodels wore stunning looks from Matthieu's collection: Bhavitha wore look number 10 from his showcase, Mona Bhujel wore look number 17, and Lakshmi Menon wore look number 61. Let's decode what the three Indian models wore:
Bhavitha Mandava
Look number 10, seen on Bhavitha Mandava, Chanel's first Indian House Ambassador, was a black dress featuring sculptural roses sewn together to create an asymmetrical ensemble featuring cut-outs, a stylish silhouette, and a flowy length cascading down her frame. An ice-blue Chanel clutch, sandals, and earrings rounded off the look beautifully.
Lakshmi Menon
Look number 61 on Lakshmi Menon featured a pearl-white silk blouse with a sleeveless design and a gold chain attachment at the neckline, paired beautifully with a pistachio green skirt with gold lining and bejewelled buttons, a white belt, sandals, a Chanel clutch, and the classic Chanel tweed jacket.
Mona Bhujel
Meanwhile, Mona Bhujel's look number 17 featured a see-through black blouse with a gathered lining on the torso, a floral addition on the bust, and spaghetti straps. A Gingham-patter skirt, a matching jacket, a leather belt, a classic Chanel handbag, and booties completed the look.
How did the internet react?
Fans loved seeing Indian-origin models on Chanel's runway and flooded the internet with praises. One Instagram user, “Was holding my breath for this moment.” Another commented, “Desis for the win.”
“Shine bright like a diamond. Brown Supremacy,” a fan commented. Another wrote, “BROWN GIRLIES DID NOT COME TO PLAYYYYY.”
A fashion page posted pictures of Bhavitha Mandava, Lakshmi Menon, Mona Bhujel and other South Asian models seen on the Chanel runway and wrote, “CHANEL really said South Asian girls, come take the runway! Matthieu Blazy continues to spotlight South Asian models, and you can truly feel the love for South Asian beauty in his show casting.” Under the post, Bhavitha commented, “He loves us!” Another Instagram user wrote, “As he should.”
Meanwhile, Matthieu's showcase drew inspiration from the style evolution of Gabrielle Chanel, creating his most versatile collection to date. In fact, the show opened and closed with model Dyanira Hurbuscher carrying Gabrielle Chanel’s own 2.55 handbag from the archives, in a symbolic full-circle moment.
The soundtrack featured brand ambassador Nicole Kidman reading extracts from Virginia Woolf’s “Orlando” and “To the Lighthouse.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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