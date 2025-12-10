Nutritionist reveals 3 amazing health benefits of eating amla on an empty stomach, and who should avoid it

If you have ever felt like you are constantly catching a cold, feeling run-down for no clear reason, or struggling with sluggish digestion, your weak immune system might be the reason behind it. And sometimes, the problem is not big. It is the small gaps in everyday nutrition that add up. This is where simple habits can make a real difference. One of the easiest morning additions many people swear by is amla. When eaten on an empty stomach, it gives your system a powerful boost of nutrients, improving your immunity. From vitamin C to better digestion, amla may be worth trying. Amla gives a boost to immunity,(Adobe Stock)

Benefits of amla for immunity

1. High vitamin C

Amla is one of the richest natural sources of vitamin C, and consuming it on an empty stomach helps your body absorb it better. A study published in Antioxidants highlights that amla is loaded with ascorbic acid, the form of vitamin C your body uses to strengthen immune cells and fight infections.

According to Karishmma Chawla, Functional Medicine Nutritionist and Lifestyle Educator, drinking amla juice in the morning can give your immune system a significant boost by improving the body's natural defense response. Vitamin C also has antioxidant properties, which help reduce cellular damage, keep skin healthier, and support the functioning of white blood cells.

2. Anti-inflammatory properties

Chronic inflammation is one of the biggest problems that can weaken your immunity as well. Amla contains strong anti-inflammatory compounds that can be especially helpful for people dealing with fatigue, joint discomfort, or inflammatory lifestyle conditions.

Since inflammation plays a role in lowering immunity, reducing it early in the day allows the body to function more efficiently.

3. Improves digestion

“Good digestion is essential for strong immunity, and amla is best for your gut health. It stimulates the secretion of gastric juices, which helps improve nutrient absorption and prevents issues like indigestion, acidity, and constipation,” Karishmma tells Health Shots.

A study published in Phytomedicine found that amla extract (250–500 mg/kg) helped prevent gastric lesions in test models, showing its protective effects on the digestive system. When your gut functions well, your immune system naturally performs better, making amla a simple but effective morning ritual.

Additionally, amla supports metabolism, blood sugar control, and heart health, all factors that indirectly contribute to a stronger immune system.

How to consume amla for immunity?

Here are a few effective ways:

1. Eat it raw or dried

This is one of the simplest ways to consume amla. Consume 1-2 amla a day.

2. Amla juice

Grate or finely chop amla and remove the seeds.

Blend with water until smooth and strain well.

Add ginger or cumin for digestion and serve chilled.

3. Add it to smoothies

Blend amla with leafy greens, protein, and healthy fats for a gentle start if raw amla feels too strong.

If amla leaves you feeling bloated, tired, or gassy, tweak the quantity or consult with your doctor.

Who should maybe avoid amla?

While amla is healthy and safe, some people may need caution:

1. People with acidity, ulcers, or reflux

“Its high vitamin C and tannin levels may worsen symptoms,” warns Karishmma.

2. Those prone to dehydration

Amla has diuretic effects and may increase urine output.

3. People with low blood pressure

Excessive consumption may lower the levels further.

4. Individuals with hypoglycemia or on diabetes medication

Amla can reduce blood sugar and may interfere with treatment.

5. Those with dry skin or hair issues

Too much amla may cause dryness, dandruff, or scalp irritation due to dehydration.

Remember, side effects are mostly linked to the excess consumption of amla. So, make sure you consume it in moderation.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)