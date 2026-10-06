Spice up your weeknight dinner with chef Ranveer Brar's dhaba-style juicy chicken pulao recipe with roasted vegetable chutney
If you're looking for an easy recipe that delivers dhaba-style flavours at home, this one's perfect – tender, juicy chicken in fluffy, spiced basmati rice.
Some nights, the last thing you want is to spend hours in the kitchen putting together an elaborate meal, only to be left with a pile of dishes to tackle afterwards. That is where fuss-free, one-pot meals come in handy. And if you are craving the comforting, hearty flavours of a dhaba-style meal without the effort of going out, we have just the recipe for you.
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Celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar has shared his recipe for juicy, dhaba-style chicken pulao, paired with a smoky roasted vegetable chutney that you can easily recreate at home. In a YouTube video shared on September 25, the chef describes the dish as, “Perfectly fluffy basmati rice! Fragrant spices, tender chicken and roasted chutney make this easy one-pot recipe perfect for a delicious family meal.”
Check out the full recipe below!
Ingredients (serves 2 to 4)
For the chicken marinade
- 1 kg chicken, preferably thighs and drumsticks
- 1 tbsp tender coriander stems with roots, finely chopped
- 2 tbsp ginger-garlic paste
- Salt, to taste
- 2 tsp lemon juice
- 2 green chillies, roughly chopped
- 1 heaped tbsp Degi red chilli powder
- 1 tbsp mustard oil
For the chicken pulao
- 2 to 3 tbsp oil
- 2 to 3 tbsp ghee
- 1 tsp cumin seeds
- 2 large onions, roughly sliced
- 2 dried Kashmiri red chillies
- Marinated chicken
- ¼ cup fried onions (optional)
- 1-inch piece ginger, peeled and roughly chopped
- 2 green chillies, one mild and one spicy, chopped
- 1 bay leaf
- 2 tbsp fresh coriander leaves, roughly torn
- 2 tbsp fresh mint leaves, roughly torn
- 700 g Daawat Basmati rice, washed and soaked for 30 minutes
- 2 to 3 tbsp fresh coriander leaves, roughly torn
- Water, as required
- Salt, to taste
- 1 lemon, halved and deseeded
- 1 large tomato, diced
For the roasted vegetable chutney
- 1 large tomato, halved
- 1 large capsicum, halved
- 1 large onion, halved
- ¼ cup fresh mint leaves
- ½ cup fresh coriander leaves
- 2 green chillies, one mild and one spicy
- Salt, to taste
- 1 tsp oil
- 2 tbsp beaten curd (optional)
For garnish
- Coriander sprigs
- Fresh mint leaves
- Fried onions
Method
For chicken marination
- Add the chicken, coriander stems, ginger-garlic paste, salt, lemon juice, green chillies, Degi red chilli powder and mustard oil to a large bowl. Mix well until the chicken is evenly coated. Set aside to marinate.
For chicken pulao
- Heat oil and ghee in a handi over medium heat. Add cumin seeds and sliced onions. Sauté for twp to three minutes, or until the onions turn translucent.
- Add the dried Kashmiri red chillies and marinated chicken. Mix well, cover and cook for a few minutes.
- Add the fried onions, ginger, green chillies, bay leaf, fresh mint and coriander leaves, followed by the soaked and drained rice. Mix gently.
- Add the remaining coriander leaves, water and salt. Squeeze in the lemon juice and add the lemon halves. Bring to a quick boil.
- Add the diced tomato, cover and cook on low heat for 15 to 18 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through and the rice is tender.
- Once cooked, gently fluff the pulao and transfer it to a serving dish. Garnish with coriander sprigs, fresh mint leaves and fried onions.
- Serve hot with the prepared chutney.
For chutney
- Place a cooking rack over a gas flame. Arrange the tomato, capsicum and onion on the rack and roast for five to six minutes, turning occasionally, until charred.
- Transfer the roasted vegetables to a chopping board and carefully remove their charred skins.
- Add the roasted vegetables, fresh mint, coriander leaves, green chillies, salt, oil and beaten curd, if using, to a mixer grinder.
- Blend until smooth and transfer to a serving bowl.
- Serve the chutney alongside the chicken pulao.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
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