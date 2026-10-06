Spice up your weeknight dinner with chef Ranveer Brar's dhaba-style juicy chicken pulao recipe with roasted vegetable chutney

Some nights, the last thing you want is to spend hours in the kitchen putting together an elaborate meal, only to be left with a pile of dishes to tackle afterwards. That is where fuss-free, one-pot meals come in handy. And if you are craving the comforting, hearty flavours of a dhaba-style meal without the effort of going out, we have just the recipe for you.

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Celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar has shared his recipe for juicy, dhaba-style chicken pulao, paired with a smoky roasted vegetable chutney that you can easily recreate at home. In a YouTube video shared on September 25, the chef describes the dish as, “Perfectly fluffy basmati rice! Fragrant spices, tender chicken and roasted chutney make this easy one-pot recipe perfect for a delicious family meal.”