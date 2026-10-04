Is washing raw chicken before cooking a health risk? Delhi cardiologist Dr Alok Chopra warns it can make your kitchen dangerously dirty

If you grew up in a home where rinsing chicken under the faucet was treated as an unshakeable law, prepare to have your kitchen habits turned upside down. For generations, many home cooks have believed that rinsing raw chicken before cooking it was essential for hygiene. Also read | Stop eating chicken every day: Study says it can lead to cancer

But according to Delhi-based cardiologist Dr Alok Chopra, that seemingly harmless habit was doing the exact opposite: it was actively contaminating your kitchen counters, utensils, and surrounding food.

Taking to Instagram on September 30, Dr Chopra issued a warning, asking a straightforward question: "Still washing raw chicken before cooking it? You may be making your kitchen less safe. Washing can spread harmful bacteria around your kitchen. What makes chicken safe is proper cooking — not rinsing."

The hidden bacteria splashing around your sink If your immediate reaction is disbelief, you aren't alone — but the medical science behind his warning is solid – when you place raw poultry under running tap water, you aren't actually scrubbing away germs. In his post, Dr Chopra broke down the exact biological threat lurking on raw meat: "Raw chicken can carry harmful bacteria such as Salmonella and Campylobacter." Also read | ‘Stop marinating your chicken in curd’: Nutritionist shares how to get juiciest chicken breast with special marinade

While the human eye only sees water washing down the drain, high-speed fluid dynamics tell a very different story. Droplets bounce off the slick surface of the meat and atomise into fine aerosols, Dr Chopra warned: "Washing it under running water can cause contaminated droplets to splash onto your sink, countertop, utensils and other foods."

Think about what's usually sitting near your kitchen sink: freshly washed fruits, drying dish towels, clean spoons, or an open bowl of salad. A single microscopic splash carrying Salmonella can turn your innocent kitchen counter into a food safety hazard.