‘Stop marinating your chicken in curd’: Nutritionist shares how to get juiciest chicken breast with special marinade

Chicken breast is one of the leanest, most filling sources of protein with very little saturated fat or calories. However, having it daily can be boring. Moreover, cooking chicken breast often makes it dry. If you also face a similar problem, we have found the best marinade recipe for you. A marinade recipe for making the juiciest chicken breast. (Pexel)

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On January 23, Sandhya Balaji, a nutritionist and fitness coach who goes by Fit Pataka on Instagram, shared a marinade recipe for making the juiciest chicken breast. She pointed out that everyone says curd makes chicken juicy. However, she recommended not using curd for the marination, as eggs do the real work.

Here is her go-to juicy chicken breast marinade recipe that works even without oil: