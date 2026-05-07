What does a heart surgeon eat for dinner? Doctor shares fibre, protein-rich rice noodle salad with chicken recipe

Trying to decide what to eat every day can be a tiring ritual. Add to that the task of making the food not only taste delicious but also be healthy, by adding protein, fibre, and carbs. While there are several nutritious and tasty meal recipes available online, getting input from an expert can prove helpful. Dr Jeremy's rice noodle salad with chicken recipe is a complete meal. (Pinterest (Representative image) )

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On May 6, Dr Jeremy London, a board-certified heart surgeon with more than 25 years of experience, shared what he eats for dinner in an Instagram video. He demonstrated how to prepare a healthy rice noodle salad with chicken and an almond butter dressing.

The surgeon highlighted that even with a hectic schedule, it is possible to create a nutrient-dense meal featuring protein, fibre, and colourful vegetables. His recipe has all these ingredients and is even super easy to make. Moreover, to avoid food fatigue and give the chicken a tasty kick, the surgeon first marinated it, then used an almond butter dressing for the salad.

Here's what you need to do to make rice noodle salad with chicken: