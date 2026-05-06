Middle East chef who cooks for VVIPs and royals shares 15-minute peanut chilli noodles recipe with simple ingredients

Do you ever crave a professional-grade, delicious meal but don't have the energy to go to a restaurant? What if you could enjoy an elite meal right inside your home? With the right ingredients and the correct recipe, it is quite possible. Also Read | Should you wash chicken or not? Qatar food safety officer reveals truth; shares the right way to clean it before cooking This peanut chilli noodle is easy to make and delicious.

On May 4, content creator Claire Sharryn Roberto, who worked as a personal chef in the Middle East for VVI clients and even cooked for the Royal family, shared her delicious, easy-to-make and restaurant-style peanut chilli noodles recipe on Instagram.

Sharing the recipe, Claire wrote that her recipe is the ultimate proof that elite flavour is anything but boring. "If you’ve ever needed a chef-grade meal that comes together in the time it takes to boil water, this is for you. I originally developed this dish during my years as a personal chef in the Middle East, cooking for VVIP’s + the Royal Family. It became one of the most requested recipes - a testament to how incredible flavour can exist within the simplest pantry staples,” she added.