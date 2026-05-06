Should you wash chicken or not? Qatar food safety officer reveals truth; shares the right way to clean it before cooking

According to Ahana, while major health organisations advise against washing chicken to prevent bacterial cross-contamination from the splashing water, she acknowledges that meat from local butchers may contain visible debris. Here's what she suggests:

However, if you come from a desi household, you don't cook the chicken if it hasn't been properly washed. Putting an end to this debate, Ahana Nazar Hafis, a food safety officer and content creator from Qatar, shared hygiene tips and explained when it is okay to wash chicken.

There has always been a debate over whether you should wash your chicken. The World Health Organisation and the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service do not recommend washing raw poultry before cooking, as some bacteria can splash onto kitchen surfaces and make you sick if not properly cleaned and sanitised.

The correct way to wash chicken When you wash the chicken at home, you often do so under running water. The risk arises from this water splashing onto your cooking surface. To mitigate risks, Ahana recommended submerging the chicken in a still bowl of water rather than using a running faucet.

“Chicken looks dirty from the local shops…washing chicken is not recommended because it can spread bacteria. But I received many messages from local butchers asking about the chicken, with visible dirt, blood, feathers, or even small wood pieces. This is only for cases with visible dirt, not for routine washing. In such cases, if you still feel the need to clean it, don't wash it under running tap water. Instead, wear gloves and use a large bowl of water to gently clean it inside,” the food safety officer stressed.

She further added, “Very carefully, without splashing, because splashing is what spreads bacteria all over your kitchen. Studies show that tiny water droplets can travel up to around 1 m, contaminating surfaces, utensils, and even nearby foods.”

However, one should know that washing cannot kill bacteria; only cooking can. Ahana recommends cooking the chicken to a temperature above 75°C. She further advises cleaning and sanitising the bowl used for washing, the sink, your hands, and the surrounding area immediately after handling.

“Food safety is not about fear. It's about doing things the right way, depending on the situation,” she added. So, next time you are cooking chicken, follow these steps.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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