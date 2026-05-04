Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Love mangoes? Make this must try double mango salad in rice paper cup recipe: See step-by-step preparation

    This is not your regular mango salad! It is crispy, fancy and uber-cool with all the right flavour notes, from sweet, tangy to spicy.

    Updated on: May 04, 2026 1:38 PM IST
    By Adrija Dey
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Mango is in season, and as always, it holds a special place in the hearts of foodies because of its incredible versatility. Fresh, juicy, creamy, and hydrating, mango has a strong grip on the summer menu, from mains to desserts. As a summer starter or appetiser, mango adapts beautifully to salads, and with a slightly elevated twist, it can turn even your boring salads into something bougie.

    ALSO READ: Summer special menu: Chef shares 4 recipes featuring seasonal favourites like coconut, mango, cucumber and watermelon

    The rice paper's cruchiness adds a whole new layer of texture along with the creaminess of mangoes! (Picture credit: Instagram/@chefguntas)
    The rice paper's cruchiness adds a whole new layer of texture along with the creaminess of mangoes! (Picture credit: Instagram/@chefguntas)

    But this is not your regular mango salad; it has a crispy twist. Chef Guntas Sethi shared the recipe for double mango salad in rice paper cups on May 3 in an Instagram post.

    The dish brings together fresh summer produce like mango, in both forms, raw and ripe, balancing the creamy sweetness of ripe mango with the zesty tang of raw mango to create a perfectly sweet-and-sour salad.

    Recipe for double mango in cups

    Ingredients

    For the dressing:

    • 2-3 garlic cloves, minced
    • 2 thick red chillies, chopped
    • 2 tbsp soy sauce
    • 1 tbsp sesame oil
    • 1 tbsp jaggery powder

    For the salad:

    • 1 raw mango, chopped
    • 1 ripe mango, chopped
    • 1 onion, diced
    • 1 red bell pepper, diced
    • 1 tbsp mint leaves
    • 1 tbsp roasted crushed peanuts
    • Romaine lettuce
    • Rice paper

    Method

    For the dressing:

    • Finely mince 2-3 garlic cloves
    • Chop 2 thick red chillies
    • Pound the garlic and red chillies together
    • Add 2 tbsp soy sauce, 1 tbsp sesame oil, and 1 tbsp jaggery powder
    • Mix well

    For the salad:

    • Finely chop 1 raw mango and 1 ripe mango
    • Dice 1 onion and 1 red bell pepper
    • In a bowl, add all the chopped ingredients
    • Add 1 tbsp fresh mint leaves and 1 tbsp roasted, crushed peanuts
    • Pour the prepared dressing over the mixture and toss well

    To assemble:

    • Take rice paper sheets and cut them in half
    • Microwave them briefly until they puff up and turn crip like chips
    • Place romaine lettuce leaves on the rice paper cups
    • Spoon mango salad over the lettuce
    • Serve

    Why does this recipe stand out?

    This is an innovative recipe! Let's deconstruct why this recipe stands out.

    It uses both raw and ripe mango, creating a nuanced balance of tangy and sweet flavours. The dressing is equally creative, with garlic, soy and jaggery coming together to create a potent flavour profile with sweetness, umami and savoury notes.

    Another element that makes this recipe unmissable is the play of textures. Rice paper's crunchy base is surely an element of culinary surprise!

    And lastly, the icing on the cake is the plating. Serving the salad in the rice paper cups is creative, lending the dish a gourmet presentation, making it stand out, and going beyond a simple homemade salad.

    • Adrija Dey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Adrija Dey

      Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

    Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
    News/Lifestyle/Recipe/Love Mangoes? Make This Must Try Double Mango Salad In Rice Paper Cup Recipe: See Step-by-step Preparation
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes