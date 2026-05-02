Tandoori Paneer Salad for Weight Loss a High Protein Lunch with Grilled Paneer and Vegetables for Balanced Nutrition

A bowl filled with smoky paneer cubes and crisp vegetables can turn a simple lunch into a refreshing and protein-rich meal. High-protein tandoori paneer salad for weight loss combines classic Indian flavours with a light salad format, making it suitable for modern eating habits. Tandoori Paneer Salad for Weight Loss (Freepik)

This dish draws inspiration from North Indian tandoori cooking, where paneer is marinated with spices and grilled. Instead of serving it with naan or gravy, it is paired with fresh vegetables like cucumber, onion, and tomato to create a healthy paneer salad that feels lighter, especially during summer.

This salad is different from regular salads because it includes grilled paneer, adding both protein and flavour. Unlike creamy or mayonnaise-based salads, this version uses spices, yogurt, and lemon juice, making it a low-calorie paneer recipe that fits well into weight loss lunch options.

Paneer is rich in protein and calcium, which supports muscle strength and daily nutrition. Fresh vegetables add fibre and hydration, making the meal balanced and easy to digest. This protein-rich vegetarian meal helps maintain steady energy levels and works well as a fat loss lunch idea during warm weather.