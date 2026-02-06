Cold Cucumber Soup: Prepare This Low-Calorie Liquid Salad At Home For Weight Loss

A bowl of cold cucumber soup feels like hitting the reset button on a hot and exhausting day. It's cool, clean, and light, basically the perfect pick-me-up to add to your meal that supports weight loss. Cucumbers are 90% water, which is why they feel refreshing and have no calories. Blending them up into a soup helps keep you hydrated and calorie-count down, which works wonders for anyone trying to lose weight. Cucumbers are so mild that you can enjoy them without adding heavy cream or extra fat. Cold Cucumber Soup Recipe (Freepik)

As a starter, a light dinner alternative, or when you want a soothing and light meal. The fibre in it helps keep you full, and the high water content helps to reduce the urge of munching snacks. You can easily add a curd, mint, or a hint of garlic to give it a bit of zing.

Cucumbers have been a staple of summer diets across cultures for ever, it helps to cool the body down naturally during summer. Taking that idea and turning it into a refreshing cold soup is a great way to keep the benefits of the original idea intact. Smooth, refreshing, and as easy as can be, a chilled bowl of cold cucumber soup is the perfect fit for anyone trying to lose weight, stay hydrated, and eat mindfully.

Its smooth, refreshing taste makes it perfect for those weight-loss days when you want to up the hydration without adding extra calories. It's basically a liquid salad because it's made almost entirely from cucumber, and it will keep your stomach feeling full all day long and help with fluid balance. It's a great choice for warm evenings or after work when you are just looking for something to hit the spot.

How To Make Cucumber Cold Soup For A Weight Loss Meal Cold cucumber soup feels like a light meal disguised as a drink. Cool, smooth, and refreshing, it suits weight-loss days that need hydration without extra calories. Made mainly from cucumber, this liquid salad keeps the stomach full, supports fluid balance, and works well for warm evenings or post-work meals.

Ingredients 2 medium cucumbers

½ cup of thick curd

½ cup of cold water

1 small clove of garlic

¼ teaspoon black pepper powder

¼ teaspoon of roasted cumin powder

Salt as needed

1 teaspoon of lemon juice

6-8 sprigs of fresh mint leaves

½ teaspoon of olive oil Instructions Wash the cucumbers, then peel and chop them into tiny pieces. Add the cucumber, curd, cold water, and garlic into a blender. Blend until it's as smooth and creamy. Add the black pepper, cumin powder, salt, and lemon juice. Blend for just a second to mix it all up. Give it a taste and see if you need to adjust the seasoning. If you need to, chill it in the fridge for 10 minutes. Add some mint leaves on top and a few drops of olive oil. Serve it up cold and enjoy. 5 Ways Cold Cucumber Soup Supports Weight Loss Very low in calories Cucumber has high water content and very few calories. Turning it into a soup allows a full bowl to feel satisfying without adding much to daily calorie intake.

Keeps the stomach full The liquid texture combined with fibre helps create a feeling of fullness. This reduces the urge to snack soon after meals, especially during evening hours.

Supports hydration Cold cucumber soup adds fluids to the diet, which helps manage false hunger caused by dehydration. Proper hydration often supports better appetite control.

Light and easy to digest This soup does not feel heavy or greasy. Easy digestion helps avoid bloating, making it comfortable to include in weight-loss-focused meals.

Encourages mindful eating Eating a chilled, spoonable soup slows down meal pace. Slower eating helps recognise fullness signals earlier, which can support better portion control.

FAQs Can cold cucumber soup replace a meal during weight loss? Cold cucumber soup can work as a light meal, especially for dinner. Pairing it with curd or a protein-rich side helps keep the meal balanced and satisfying.

2. Is cold cucumber soup safe to have every day?

Yes, it can be enjoyed regularly. Using fresh cucumber and keeping seasoning simple makes it suitable for daily consumption, especially in warm weather.

3. Should cucumber soup be eaten chilled or at room temperature?

Both options work well. Slightly chilled soup feels more refreshing, while room-temperature soup may suit sensitive digestion better.