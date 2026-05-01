Summer special menu: Chef shares 4 recipes featuring seasonal favourites like coconut, mango, cucumber and watermelon

Contrary to public opinion, where summer season gets aggresively side-eyed for its relentless heat and tumultuous humidity, it also comes with its own set of perks, especially for foodies.



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Summer blooms with a plethora of flavours, with a multitude of seasonal fruits readily available everywhere. The flavour profile of the season is incredibly diverse, from the sweet juiciness of mango, watermelon, litchi, and pineapple, ideal for desserts, drinks and light salad, to the tangy, citrusy notes of lemon, lime, orange and raw mango. Fresh mint in any recipe adds a kick of freshness. The summer foods' list goes on. Invite friends and family home for a grand summer feast featuring all of summer's fruits and veggies. (Representative image by Gemini AI)

So, make the most of this abundance by creating a summer-special feast at home, inviting friends and family over to enjoy the season's best flavours together.

Chef Karthikeyan K, executive chef at The Den Bengaluru, shared with HT Lifestyle an exclusive summer-special menu, covering everything from hydrating starters featuring coconut and chia seeds to a fresh, lighter appetiser watermelon salad with tropical, citrusy notes, followed by a very hearty chicken main course and a mango-coconut sweet treat for dessert.