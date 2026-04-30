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    Aam Pora Shorbot for Summer, a Tangy Bengali Drink Made with Roasted Raw Mango for Cooling and Daily Hydration

    Aam pora shorbot is a roasted raw mango drink from Bengal made for summer, known for its cooling effect, tangy taste, and digestive benefits.

    Published on: Apr 30, 2026 12:42 PM IST
    By Tarishi Shrivastava
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    A glass of smoky, tangy raw mango drink can instantly bring relief during peak summer afternoons. Aam pora shorbot, a well-known Bengali summer drink, is made by roasting raw mangoes and blending them with simple spices to create a refreshing and flavourful beverage.

    Aam Pora Shorbot for Summer (Freepik)
    Aam Pora Shorbot for Summer (Freepik)

    This drink comes from West Bengal and nearby regions where raw mangoes are widely used during summer. The mangoes are roasted over flame or in an oven until the skin chars slightly. This process gives the drink its unique smoky flavor, setting it apart from other mango-based beverages.

    Aam pora shorbot is different from mango shake and kacchi kairi panna. Mango shake uses ripe mangoes and milk, giving a sweet and creamy texture. Kairi panna is tangy and spicy but usually boiled. Aam pora shorbot has a roasted flavour, slightly smoky aroma, and a thinner consistency that feels lighter.

    Raw mangoes are rich in vitamin C and are often linked with supporting digestion and hydration. This drink helps balance body heat and can feel refreshing during hot weather. Natural ingredients like black salt, roasted cumin, and mint enhance flavour without needing refined sugar. Jaggery or soaked dates can be used for mild sweetness.

    How Aam Pora Shorbot Differs from Other Mango Drinks

    Aam Pora Shorbot

    Mango Shake

    Kairi Panna

    Made with roasted raw mango

    Made with ripe mango

    Made with boiled raw mango

    Smoky and tangy flavour

    Sweet and creamy

    Tangy and spicy

    Light texture

    Thick texture

    Medium consistency

    Uses spices and herbs

    Uses milk and sugar

    Uses spices and sugar

    Quick Recipe Overview

    • Prep Time: 10 minutes
    • Cook Time: 10–15 minutes
    • Servings: 3–4 glasses
    • Calories: 70–90 calories per glass
    • Flavour Profile: Tangy, smoky, slightly sweet, and refreshing
    • Nutrition: Rich in vitamin C, antioxidants, and hydration-supporting nutrients
    • Difficulty: Easy

    Smoky Aam Pora Shorbot with Tangy and Refreshing Summer Taste

    This drink has a light texture with a bold tangy flavour and a mild smoky note from roasted mango. Mint and spices add freshness, while the chilled consistency makes it suitable for hot days. The balance of tangy and slightly sweet taste makes it a refreshing summer beverage.

    Ingredients

    • 2 raw mangoes
    • 3 cups chilled water
    • 2 tablespoons powdered jaggery or 4 soaked dates
    • 1/2 teaspoon roasted cumin powder
    • 1/4 teaspoon black salt
    • 8–10 mint leaves
    • Salt as needed
    • Ice cubes as needed

    Step-by-Step Instructions

    1. Roast the raw mangoes directly on flame or in an oven until the skin turns slightly charred and soft. Allow them to cool.
    2. Peel the skin and scoop out the soft pulp into a bowl. Remove the seed.
    3. Add the pulp to a blender along with jaggery or soaked dates. Blend until smooth.
    4. Transfer the mixture to a jug and add chilled water. Mix well to adjust consistency.
    5. Add roasted cumin powder, black salt, and regular salt. Stir until everything blends evenly.
    6. Crush mint leaves lightly and add them to the drink. Mix gently.
    7. Add ice cubes and serve chilled for the best taste.

    Tips to Make Aam Pora Shorbot More Refreshing

    Roast for the Right Smoky Flavour

    Roasting mangoes evenly gives the drink its signature smoky taste without making it bitter. Slight charring works best.

    Use Natural Sweeteners

    Jaggery or soaked dates blend smoothly and keep the drink light while adding minerals.

    Balance the Tanginess

    Adjust spices and salt carefully so the drink stays refreshing and not too sharp.

    Add Fresh Mint at the End

    Mint leaves added at the end keep the flavour bright and fresh.

    Chill Before Serving

    Serving the drink cold improves both taste and overall freshness during summer.

    Adjust Consistency Easily

    Water can be added gradually to control thickness based on preference.

    Nutritional Value of Aam Pora Shorbot

    According to report Nutritive Value of Foods">Nutritive Value of Foods published in USDA This drink provides hydration along with vitamin C and natural minerals from raw mango and herbs, making it suitable for hot weather.

    Nutrient

    Amount Per Glass

    Energy

    80 calories

    Carbohydrates

    18 g

    Fibre

    2 g

    Vitamin C

    20 mg

    Sodium

    40 mg

    Potassium

    160 mg

    Ingredient-Based Nutritional Benefits

    Each ingredient adds to the overall nutritional value of this summer drink.

    Ingredient

    Benefit

    Raw Mango

    Rich in vitamin C and supports digestion

    Mint

    Adds freshness and supports digestion

    Jaggery/Dates

    Natural sweetness with minerals

    Cumin

    Helps digestion

    Black Salt

    Adds flavour and minerals

    FAQs

    Is aam pora shorbot good for summer heat?

    It is often consumed during summer as it helps with hydration and cooling.

    Can it be made without roasting the mango?

    Roasting gives the signature flavour, but boiled mango can be used if needed.

    Can sugar be used instead of jaggery?

    Natural options like jaggery or dates are better choices.

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