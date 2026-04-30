Aam Pora Shorbot for Summer, a Tangy Bengali Drink Made with Roasted Raw Mango for Cooling and Daily Hydration

A glass of smoky, tangy raw mango drink can instantly bring relief during peak summer afternoons. Aam pora shorbot, a well-known Bengali summer drink, is made by roasting raw mangoes and blending them with simple spices to create a refreshing and flavourful beverage. Aam Pora Shorbot for Summer (Freepik)

This drink comes from West Bengal and nearby regions where raw mangoes are widely used during summer. The mangoes are roasted over flame or in an oven until the skin chars slightly. This process gives the drink its unique smoky flavor, setting it apart from other mango-based beverages.

Aam pora shorbot is different from mango shake and kacchi kairi panna. Mango shake uses ripe mangoes and milk, giving a sweet and creamy texture. Kairi panna is tangy and spicy but usually boiled. Aam pora shorbot has a roasted flavour, slightly smoky aroma, and a thinner consistency that feels lighter.

Raw mangoes are rich in vitamin C and are often linked with supporting digestion and hydration. This drink helps balance body heat and can feel refreshing during hot weather. Natural ingredients like black salt, roasted cumin, and mint enhance flavour without needing refined sugar. Jaggery or soaked dates can be used for mild sweetness.