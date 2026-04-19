Healthy Aam Doi Recipe: A Sugar-Free Bengali Ripe Mango Yoghurt Dessert For A Nutritious Summer Treat

You can hardly separate a Bengali soul from aam or mango. Right from the beginning of the summer season, be it aam lassi or aam doi, the scorching heat brings an undeniable craving for something cold and soothing. Mango, the king of fruits in Bengal, comes in a huge variety throughout the season, including Himsagar, Lyangra, Dusseri, Chousa, Fojli, Golapkhaas and more. Making this summer special: Aam Doi at home, as a healthy dessert, is quite easy when you have the right recipe. Generally, Bengali mishti doi is prepared with sugar. But with this aam doi recipe, you can enjoy the natural sweetness of ripe mangoes and replace the need for refined sugar with organic jaggery. So, you can enjoy guilt-free bites of this natural cooler this season, right at home. Healthy Aam Doi Recipe (Freepik)

The combination of probiotic-rich curd and nutrient-dense mangoes makes this Bengali ripe mango yoghurt a perfect combination for health. Apart from the goodness of mangoes that this curd is filled with, Jaggery adds essential minerals, while the mango provides a boost of vitamins that nourish the body during the humid months. That unbearable heat is going to feel a bit less when you have this aam doi ready at home. For fitness enthusiasts, this version of Aam Doi turns out to be an ideal treat, but yes, you need to make sure it is consumed in moderation to align with daily caloric goals.



From Himsagar to Lyangra, this homemade aam doi recipe is certainly the right way to transition from processed snacks to this wholesome, fruit-based dessert. Your health remains a priority even when you are enjoying a dessert, what more do you need?. It is truly a versatile dish that can quickly become an all-time favourite for those seeking nutrition.





How To Make Homemade Aam Doi: Easy Steps To Prepare No-Oven Mango Yoghurt This mango yoghurt, or aam doi, recipe is velvety and has a thick consistency that mimics premium puddings, but uses only natural fermentation or steaming. It gives a memorable mouthfeel that is both tangy and sweet, the best twist to add to Indian traditional desserts.