Nutritionist shares ‘lazy drink’ recipe for 10x hydration during summer heat

Proper hydration is one of the saviours during summer, especially with soaring temperatures and brutal heat. When the body's hydration level dips, you become more vulnerable to heat-related issues, from migraines to heat exhaustion . While water is a primary source of hydration, sometimes you may need something else, something more potent to boost hydration levels. ALSO READ: Nutritionist reveals 3 health benefits of drinking black coffee: ‘Improves your brain power…’

Hero ingredient- basil seeds “For this kind of heat in summer, only water is not enough; you need 10 times more hydration. Basic seed brings 10 x more hydration- they trap 15 times more water and are highly cooling to the body,” she said.

This suggests that during summer, your body's hydration needs rise, and water alone may not always suffice. Adding ingredients like basil seeds can help, as their ability to absorb and retain water gives them a natural cooling effect and ensures you stay hydrated for a long time. The nutritionist also cautioned against cold and sugary drinks, as they may dehydrate you further.

Recipe The nutritionist called the recipe a ‘lazy drink’ because of how easy it is to make. “This is a simple lazy drink. Just have a glass of water. Add one tablespoon of soaked basil seeds and just squeeze some lemon,” she added. It is a simple two-ingredient drink that provides a cooling effect and is particularly helpful during brutal heatwaves. That being said, it does not replace regular water intake, as water continues to be the basic source of hydration. However, it can complement and enhance your hydration routine. As a bonus, lemon adds vitamin C, while basil seeds provide nutrients like vitamin K.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.