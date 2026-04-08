3 Ayurvedic tips to stay balanced this summer: From mindful breathing to proper hydration

Summers are approaching, and it’s too harsh on overall health for every age group. Considering the pollution and environmental imbalance, especially in Northern India, can put unnecessary strain on mental and physical health. In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, Gurmeet Kaur, Co-Founder and Director, Ubalance Naturals, shared a few ayurvedic tips that can help you stay balanced and keep up with your overall wellness. These simple ayurvedic habits can help you stay balanced in summers. (Pexel)

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Considering the scorching heat, Gurmeet said, “Summer serves as a gentle reminder to slow down and return to balance. Rather than a season to push harder, it is seen as a potential gift of time to support the body with greater awareness and care. At its core, this philosophy is rooted in the simplicity of Ayurveda.”

According to Gurmeet, there are three practices that align with Ayurveda: supporting digestion, staying hydrated, and keeping the system calm. “In summer, less truly becomes more,” said Gurmeet.