Chef Kunal Kapur shares easy kathal ki sabzi recipe for the summer: See step by step preparation
Kunal Kapur shares how to utilise seasonal vegetables at home with his summer special, kathal ki sabzi.
One of the most popular ways to eat healthy is by incorporating seasonal vegetables into the diet. And celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur helps us do just that by taking to Instagram on April 7 and sharing his recipe for kathal ki sabzi.
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Also known as jackfruit, raw kathal is a popular vegan meat substitute across Indian cuisines. Describing the rustic dish, the chef wrote in the caption that it is “a slow-cooked, masaledaar sabzi that tastes like pure comfort. Simple ingredients, familiar flavours, and that feeling of home in every bite.”
The recipe takes 45 minutes to prepare and can serve four. The detailed making of kathal ki sabzi is presented as follows.
Ingredients for kathal ki sabzi
For kathal prep:
- Kathal (jackfruit) chunks – 500 g
- Chilled water – 2 litres
- Salt – 1 tsp
- Turmeric – 1 tsp
For marination
- Salt – 1 tsp
- Turmeric – ¾ tsp
- Garam masala – 1½ tsp
- Ginger-garlic paste – 1 tbsp
- Mustard oil – ¼ cup
For masala
- Mustard oil – ⅓ cup
- Dried red chillies – 2
- Carom seeds (ajwain) – 1 tsp
- Garlic (chopped) – 1 tbsp
- Ginger (chopped) – 1 tbsp
- Green chillies (chopped) – 2
- Onion (chopped) – 1½ cups
- Turmeric – ½ tsp
- Red chilli powder – 2 tsp (assumed from typical recipe continuation)
Method of preparation
1. Prep the kathal
- Soak kathal chunks in chilled water with salt and turmeric.
- This helps reduce stickiness and raw smell.
2. Marinate
- In a bowl, mix curd (if using), ginger-garlic paste, mustard oil, salt, turmeric, and garam masala.
- Add kathal and coat well.
- Let it marinate for at least 45 mins to one hour.
3. Cook the masala
- Heat mustard oil until it reaches the smoking point, then cool slightly.
- Add dried red chillies and ajwain.
- Add chopped garlic, ginger, and green chillies—sauté till fragrant.
- Add onions and cook till golden.
4. Add spices
- Add turmeric, red chilli powder, and other spices.
- Cook till oil separates.
5. Combine & cook
- Add marinated kathal.
- Mix well and cook covered on low-medium heat.
- Stir occasionally till kathal becomes tender and absorbs masala.
6. Finish
- Cook till the oil separates, and the sabzi looks rich and coated.
- Serve hot with roti or rice.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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