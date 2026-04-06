Chef Ranveer Brar shares healthy mutton paya soup recipe: See step-by-step preparation
Ranveer Brar's take on mutton paya soup can be prepared within an hour and is the perfect healthy mutton recipe: light on spices but high in nutritional value.
Paya means 'legs' in Hindi or Urdu. Paya soup is a traditional Mughlai dish that is slow-cooked with goat, lamb or beef trotters and is known for its rich, rustic flavour and high nutritional value. While it is more popular in winters, served with roti or naan, it is one of the healthiest red meat dishes to indulge in throughout the year.
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Taking to Instagram on April 5, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar shared his signature recipe for mutton paya soup that takes 40 to 50 minutes to prepare and can serve four people. The detailed recipe is presented as follows.
Ingredients for mutton paya soup
For cleaning paya
- Water
- 2 tsp vinegar
- Salt to taste
- 1 kg lamb trotters cut into ½ inch pieces
For soup
- 1 tbsp oil
- 2 tbsp ghee
- 1 bay leaf
- 2 green cardamom
- 2 black cardamom
- 2 cloves
- 5 to 6 black peppercorns
- 2 large onions, sliced
- 2 green chillies
- ½ inch ginger, peeled, sliced
- 2 to 3 garlic cloves
- Coriander stems
- 1 kg lamb trotters cut into ½ inch pieces
- Curd mixture
- Salt to taste
- ¼ tsp turmeric powder
- 3 to 4 cups of water
For curd mixture
- ⅓ cup curd, beaten
- ½ tbsp coriander powder
- ½ tsp turmeric powder
- ½ tsp degi red chilli powder
For tadka
- 2 to 3 tbsp ghee
- 2 to 4 cloves
- A pinch of asafoetida (hing)
For garnish
- 1 inch ginger, julienned
- 2 green chillies, without seeds, finely chopped
- Fried onion
- Coriander stem, chopped
- Lemon wedge
- Mint sprig
Method of preparation
For cleaning paya
- In a sauce pot, add water, vinegar, and salt to taste and let the water come to a roaring boil.
- Add lamb trotters to it, and boil for two minutes.
- Once the trotters are clean, switch off the flame.
- Remove the trotters and keep aside for further use.
For curd mixture
- In a bowl, add curd, coriander powder, turmeric powder, degi red chilli powder and mix well.
- Keep aside for further use.
For tadka
- In a small pan, add ghee once it’s hot, add cloves, asafoetida, and let it splutter well.
For Soup
- Take a pressure cooker, add ghee, then oil. Once it’s hot, add bay leaf and black peppercorns.
- Add green cardamom, black cardamom, cloves and let it splutter well.
- Add onion, garlic, ginger, green chilli and saute it well.
- Once the onions turn pinkish in colour, add lamb trotters and saute them nicely til light brown in colour.
- Now, add the prepared curd mixture and mix it well.
- Add salt to taste, turmeric powder, water and mix everything well.
- After that, cover it with the lid and take four to five whistles on medium flame.
- Once the paya is cooked well, turn off the flame.
- Open the lid and strain the soup into a large bowl, and keep it aside for further use.
- Now, pour the prepared tadka over the strained soup, add the lamb trotters and give it a stir.
- Put the prepared soup again in the handi and cook for 5 minutes till it boils.
- Transfer it into a soup bowl along with lamb trotters.
- Garnish it with coriander stem, fried onion, ginger, lemon wedge, mint leaves, and serve hot.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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