Fitness coach shares sticky honey garlic chicken recipe loaded with 30g protein and only 250 cal in each serving
The sticky honey garlic chicken takes just 20 minutes to make and has low-calorie and high-protein, making it perfectly healthy to indulge in.
Eating healthy does not necessarily mean compromising on taste; it primarily involves getting the required macro and micronutrients in the right proportions, and not loading up on empty calories.
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Taking to Instagram on February 20, online fitness coach Salaar shared his recipe for sticky honey garlic chicken that ticks both the aforementioned boxes. Each serving of the dish has a calorie count of just 250, and is loaded with 30 grams of protein, seven grams of fat, and 13.5 grams of carbohydrates.
Salaar shared that the recipe takes just 20 minutes to prepare, making it an easy fix to staying consistent with the diet. The quantities of ingredients listed below are sufficient for four servings, making the total calorie count 1000, and protein 120 grams.
The step-by-step recipe is presented as follows.
Ingredients for sticky honey garlic chicken
- 24oz / 680g boneless skinless chicken thighs
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- 1 tsp onion powder
- 1 tsp black pepper
- 1 tsp salt
- 2 tbsp cornstarch
- 2 tsp baking powder
For the honey garlic sauce:
- 1/4 cup water
- 1/4 cup low-sodium soy sauce
- 1 tbsp rice vinegar
- 2 tbsp garlic paste
- 1 tbsp zero-cal brown sugar
- 1 tsp sesame oil
- 1 tsp red pepper flakes
- 20g honey
Method of preparation
- Dice and spice your boneless skinless chicken thighs with your salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, and cornstarch and baking soda for more crispiness and tenderness
- Mix your water, low-sodium soy sauce, rice vinegar, garlic paste, zero-cal brown sugar, sesame oil, and red pepper flakes to make your sauce
- Cook your chicken on medium-high heat for four minutes on each side (it’ll cook more when we add sauce)
- Bring the heat to medium-Low, add your sauce, and let it simmer for five to six more minutes (should be bubbling and condensing)
- Serve with optional jasmine rice, sesame seeds, and green onion
- Enjoy
How much protein does the body need?
Manjula Sridhar, nutritionist, certified diabetes educator, and certified renal nutritionist at Apollo Spectra Hospitals, Chennai, told HT Lifestyle that protein intake should be spread throughout the day.
"The body does not have a ‘storage tank’ for protein as it does for fat. It can only process a certain amount for muscle repair in a single sitting, usually between 20g and 40g," she said.
“Protein intake can be structured around a target of approximately 0.4g of protein per kilogram of body weight, per meal. For a person weighing 175 lbs (approximately 80kg), this equals 32g of protein,” she added.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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