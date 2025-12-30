Search
Tue, Dec 30, 2025
Gastroenterologist shares hacks to enjoy mutton biryani without compromising health

ByDebapriya Bhattacharya
Updated on: Dec 30, 2025 08:16 pm IST

Mutton biryani is not the easiest food to digest, but Dr Manickam believes that it can be safe to indulge in if we control portion size and frequency. 

In the season of feasts and festivities, a warm plate of mutton biryani is what desi dreams are made of. However, for the fitness enthusiasts and health-conscious individuals among us, the welcoming food is often the stuff of nightmares.

Mutton biryani is loaded with unsaturated fat and carbohydrates, shares Dr Manickam.(Unsplash)
Mutton biryani is loaded with unsaturated fat and carbohydrates, shares Dr Manickam.(Unsplash)

Taking to Instagram on 30 December, American board-certified gastroenterologist Dr Palaniappan Manickam clarified that it should not be the case. It is perfectly alright to partake in the food as long as we keep portion size in check.

How the body processes mutton biryani

“Mutton is high-quality protein,” noted Dr Manickam, “but it is also high in saturated fat. And biryani rice is a fast-digesting carb.”

Combining huge quantities of both in a single meal results in two things happening instantaneously in the body:

  • Massive calorie load
  • Fast glucose surge

The stomach does not recognise the food as a special biryani, but only processes it as a large combo of carbohydrate and fat, explained the gastroenterologist. This “slows down digestion at first, then pushes the pancreas to work overtime to manage the glucose spike.”

For individuals who have diabetes, fatty liver, or high cholesterol, a large plate of mutton biryani can have the following effects:

  • Post-meal glucose spike
  • Trigger inflammation by increasing metabolic load
  • Keeping tired and sluggish for hours

Smart way to enjoy mutton biryani

According to Dr Manickam, “Mutton biryani is not the enemy. The portion size and frequency are.”

The smart way to enjoy the hearty dish includes the following:

  • Smaller portion
  • More protein on the side
  • An additional cup of vegetables
  • Keeping the meal earlier in the eating window, especially before sunset.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

