Biryani was India’s most-ordered dish this year: 5 ‘hidden’ chicken biryani spots in Delhi that take the game

Let’s be honest: in Delhi, Biryani isn't just food — it's an emotion. Whether you're a fan of the spicy Hyderabadi punch or the subtle, aromatic Kolkata-style potato love, the city's streets are paved with gold (and by gold, we mean perfectly long-grained Basmati). Chicken biryani If you need proof, just look at the latest Swiggy report. For the 10th year in a row, Biryani has been crowned the undisputed king of Indian plates, with a staggering 93 million orders in 2025 alone. That’s roughly 194 biryanis ordered every single minute! So if you’re tired of the same old neighbourhood delivery and want to experience the real deal, it’s time to go on a legendary poultry pilgrimage. Here are five places you need to hit up for the best chicken biryani in town. Al Jawahar Restaurant (Jama Masjid)

Al Jawahar Restaurant

While everyone flocks to its more famous neighbour, the real “OGs” know that Al Jawahar is where the magic happens. Their Chicken Biryani is a masterclass in Mughlai tradition — think succulent, spice-marinated pieces of chicken nestled in aromatic rice that hasn't been over-oiled. It’s royal, it’s rich, and it pairs perfectly with their signature Khamiri Roti. Price: ₹275 – ₹300 approx. Andhra Bhavan (Firozeshah Road)

Biryani was the most-ordered dish on Swiggy this year.

If you can brave the legendary Sunday lunch lines, you’re in for a treat. Their Hyderabadi Chicken Dum Biryani is the stuff of legends. It’s spicy, it’s tangy, and it’s served with a side of mirchi ka salan that will wake up your taste buds. It’s no-frills, high-energy, and worth every minute of the wait. Go here if you like your biryani with a serious spicy kick and zero pretence. Price: ₹230 (Half) / ₹350 (Full) approx. Anand Restaurant (Connaught Place)

Anand Restaurant

Tucked away in the lanes of Scindia House, this place is a total hidden gem that has been feeding hungry office-goers for decades. Don't let the basic interiors fool you — their Chicken Biryani is incredibly flavorful and surprisingly light on the pocket. It’s the perfect “comfort food” biryani that hits the spot every single time. Price: ₹250 – ₹300 approx. Kolkata Biryani House (CR Park)

Kolkata Biryani House's famous biryani

For those who believe that a Biryani is incomplete without a soft, melt-in-the-mouth potato, this is your sanctuary. Located in the heart of Delhi's mini-Kolkata, this spot serves authentic, light, and fragrant biryani that isn't heavy on spices but massive on flavour. It even comes with the mandatory boiled egg! Price: ₹250 – ₹320 approx. Matka Peer (Pragati Maidan)