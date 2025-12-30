Search
Tue, Dec 30, 2025
Fitness trainer shares guilt-free strawberry cheesecake recipe with 27g protein to end 2025 on a sweet and healthy note

ByDebapriya Bhattacharya
Published on: Dec 30, 2025 05:38 pm IST

By swapping cream cheese for paneer and yoghurt blend, and biscuits for oats and chopped nuts, Vanshika delivers a cheesecake that is healthy yet indulgent. 

Winter is the season of indulgence, and with the new year being just a day away, there is no time like the present. However, this results in a uniquely challenging situation for individuals who are serious about counting calories.

Vanshika Khurana replaces cream cheese with blended paneer and greek yoghurt for her healthy cheesecake recipe. (Pexel)
Also Read | Doctor reveals easy vegan nut brownie recipe packed with 9g protein and fibre for guilt-free indulgence

To help them out, fitness trainer Vanshika Khurana took to Instagram on 20 December and shared her own recipe for strawberry cheesecake that is packed with protein and low on empty calories.

The recipe does not include refined sugar, butter, or biscuits, and replaces traditional cream cheese with blended low-fat paneer and Greek yoghurt. The dish has 27 grams of protein and only 450 calories, which does not cause sugar spikes and is even healthy to have for breakfast, stated Vanshika.

Ingredients for high-protein strawberry cheesecake

For the base:

  • 4-5 roasted almonds
  • 2 tbsp roasted rolled oats
  • 2 tsp ghee
  • 2-3 small dates
  • Pinch of salt

For the cream layer:

  • 90g low-fat homemade paneer
  • 1-2 tbsp greek yoghurt
  • 1 -2 tbsp honey/zero-cal sweetener
  • 1 tsp vanilla essence
  • 2-3 tbsp strawberry compote

For the topping:

  • 2 tbsp strawberry compote
  • 2-3 freshly cut strawberries

Method of preparation

  1. For the compote, chop 8-10 strawberries and toss them into a pan with 2 tbsp of water.
  2. Let this cook on a low flame until the strawberries are mushy and release their juice. Then, using your spatula, mash them up and add 1 tsp of stevia. Let it thicken a little and turn off the flame.
  3. For the base, grind all the ingredients until well combined and press them down firmly into your container. Refrigerate for 10 mins.
  4. Blend your homemade low-fat paneer along with the greek yoghurt, honey and vanilla essence until the mixture resembles cream cheese (quantity of yoghurt will depend on how soft or hard the paneer is).
  5. Mix this blended paneer mixture with 2-3 tbsps of strawberry compote and pour it onto the base layer.
  6. Add more strawberry compote on top, along with fresh strawberries, and refrigerate overnight

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

