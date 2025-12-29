Doctor reveals easy vegan nut brownie recipe packed with 9g protein and fibre for guilt-free indulgence

With feasts and festivities surrounding us as 2025 comes to a close, it is very difficult to keep count of our calories as we indulge in the fun. And for those of us with a sweet tooth, the situation is worse by far. Dr Rupy Aujla's vegan brownie has chickpeas, dark chocolate, and chopped nuts as the main ingredients.(Pexel)

Also Read | Maryland doctor debunks gin and tonic as being ‘healthiest alcoholic drink,’ suggests better alternative

However, a potential solution is presented by Dr Rupy Aujla, a London-based doctor specialising in General Practice and Emergency Medicine. Taking to Instagram on 7 November, he shared the recipe for vegan nut brownies, a dessert that he described as “both indulgent and nourishing.”

The recipe has three key ingredients:

Chickpeas - packed with prebiotics to support gut and immune health

Dark chocolate - loaded with antioxidants called flavonoids, which help protect the heart by reducing inflammation

Nuts - support heart and brain function

Each brownie is packed with nine grams of protein and eight grams of fibre. Since it is a dessert, the recipe uses both maple syrup and brown sugar, but Dr Aujla assures that their quantities per serving are significantly low.

Ingredients for vegan nut brownie:

1 can of chickpeas, drained and rinsed

60ml maple syrup

100g almond butter

30g brown sugar

4 tbsp cacao powder (raw)

1 tsp vanilla essence

1 tsp baking powder

75g dark chocolate (80%) chopped

50g nuts of choice chopped

Small sprinkle of sea salt flakes

Method of preparation:

Gather and prepare your ingredients. Preheat the oven to 180°C/160°C fan. Line a 12x21cm loaf tin with parchment paper. Place all of the ingredients except for the dark chocolate, almonds, and flaky salt into a food processor and blend until smooth. Stir through the chocolate chunks and chopped almonds. If desired, reserve a small handful of each to sprinkle on top. Scrape into the tin and sprinkle with the reserved almonds and brownies, if desired. Bake for 25-26 minutes. If desired, sprinkle with flaky sea salt when you take them out of the oven. When done, they will be slightly risen and should be somewhat firm to the touch in the middle of the tin. Allow to cool before slicing. They will be gooey - scrape off the knife in between slices to keep things clean.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.