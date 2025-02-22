No plans this weekend? Stay at home and make it 'berry sweet' with these 5 tasty strawberry recipes

‘What’s your plan this weekend?' This is the most dreaded question on Friday evenings. Sometimes, there are just no plans, and honestly, it's completely normal. Not all weekends need to be assigned to grand outings. Even if you don't have any plans, no need to wallow in self-pity and FOMO as you go through your friends' social media posts. Get yourself a fun dopamine-boost by baking strawberry treats this weekend.(Pexels)

Some weekends are for simple joys and baking is perfect for that. Baking for yourself or even with your friends and family is a joy that brings a sweet warmth to the quiet weekend. The entire baking process is therapeutic.

Make the most of your weekend so that come Monday, you feel recharged and ready to take on the week. The best way to feel fulfilled is by creating something new, maybe baking goodies this week or painting next week.

Pastry Chef Rajesh Paramashivan of Péché Mignon, Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach shared 5 lip-smacking strawberry dessert recipes.

ALSO READ: 'Father of Nutella' Francesco Rivella passes away at 97: Pay a sweet and delicious ode by replicating his iconic recipe!

Strawberry biscoff cheesecake

Ingredients:

2 cups (250g) cream cheese

1/2 cup (120ml) fresh cream

1/2 cup (62g) icing sugar

2 eggs

1 tbsp (5g) corn flour

2 tsp vanilla essence

1/2 cup (50g) Biscoff spread

1/2 cup (50g) fresh chopped strawberries

Method:

In a bowl, cream the cheese until smooth. Add the fresh cream, icing sugar, and corn flour, mixing well until fully combined.

Gradually add the eggs and vanilla essence, stirring continuously.

Lastly, fold in the Biscoff spread and chopped strawberries until evenly incorporated.

Bake at 150˚C for 40 minutes.

Garnish with fresh strawberries and Biscoff biscuits before serving.

Strawberry velvet torte

Strawberry velvet torte is perfect for a creamy indulgence. (Péché Mignon, Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach)

Ingredients:

Vanilla Sponge

1 whole egg

1/4 cup (25g) castor sugar

1/4 cup (25g) refined flour

1/2 tsp (1g) vanilla extract

Strawberry Mascarpone Cream

1 cup (125g) mascarpone cheese

1/2 cup (120ml) fresh cream

2 tbsp (16g) icing sugar

3 tbsp (20g) condensed milk

3 tbsp (22g) melted white chocolate

2 tsp (3g) vanilla essence

1/2 cup (50g) fresh strawberry purée

1/2 cup (50g) fresh strawberries, chopped

Garnish

Fresh strawberries

Biscoff biscuits

Method

Vanilla Sponge

In a mixing bowl, whip the whole egg and castor sugar together until the mixture reaches the ribbon stage (pale, thick, and leaves a trail when lifted).

Sift the refined flour to remove lumps and aerate it.

Gently fold the flour into the whipped egg mixture to retain air and keep the batter light.

Pour the batter into lined cake ring moulds.

Bake at 180°C for 25–30 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Set aside to cool.

Strawberry Mascarpone Cream

In a bowl, cream the mascarpone cheese until smooth. Add fresh cream, icing sugar, and condensed milk, mixing well.

Stir in the melted white chocolate until fully combined.

Lastly, fold in the fresh strawberry purée and chopped strawberries.

Place the cooled vanilla sponge as the base.

Spread the strawberry mascarpone cream evenly over the sponge.

Garnish with fresh strawberries and Biscoff biscuits for added texture and flavour.

Strawberry almond tart

Ingredients:

Strawberry Mousse

2 tbsp (10ml) milk

1/4 cup (30ml) cream

1/4 cup (37g) white chocolate

1/2 cup (50g) fresh strawberry purée

1/4 cup (30g) whipped cream

1 tsp (1g) gelatine

Almond Cream

1/2 cup (50g) castor sugar

1 whole egg

1/2 cup (50g) almond powder

2/3 cup (62g) refined flour

1 tsp (2g) vanilla extract

1/4 tsp (1/2g) almond extract

1/4 tsp (1/2g) lemon reduction

1/4 cup (25g) fresh strawberries

Sweet Paste (Tart Base)

3/4 cup (82g) unsalted butter

1/3 cup (32g) icing sugar

1 tbsp (6g) heavy cream

1/4 tsp (3/4g) sea salt

1 tbsp (8g) vanilla cream powder

1 cup + 1 tbsp (117g) refined flour

Method:

Strawberry Mousse

In a saucepan, bring milk and cream to a boil.

Pour the hot mixture over the white chocolate and mix to create a smooth ganache.

Semi-whip the cream, then fold in the fresh strawberry purée.

Gently mix the strawberry cream with the ganache.

Add the dissolved gelatine, mix well, and set in a mould.

Almond Cream

In a bowl, combine all ingredients except the egg and beat until light.

Gradually add the egg and mix until fully incorporated.

Cover and store in the fridge.

Sweet Paste (Tart Base)

Using a paddle attachment, mix butter, icing sugar, cream, and salt until smooth.

Add sieved flour and vanilla cream powder, mixing until a dough forms.

Wrap the dough and refrigerate for 1 hour before using.

Now, finally to assemble the tart, start by spreading the almond cream atop the baked tart base. Pipe or spread the strawberry mousse on top. Garnish with fresh strawberries.

Strawberry macarons

Ingredients:

Strawberry Cream

1/4 cup (30g) fresh cream

1/2 cup (50g) white chocolate

1 tbsp (5g) cream cheese

1/4 cup (37ml) strawberry purée

1/2 tsp (1g) red food colour

Macaron Shells

1/2 cup (50g) almond flour

1/4 cup (25g) icing sugar

1/4 cup (25g) egg whites

1/4 cup (25g) icing sugar (for meringue)

1 tbsp (5g) strawberry purée

Method:

Strawberry Cream

In a saucepan, bring the fresh cream and strawberry purée to a boil.

Pour the hot mixture over the white chocolate and cream cheese, stirring until smooth.

Let the mixture rest for 1 hour before using.

Macaron Shells

Sift almond flour and icing sugar together.

In a separate bowl, whip the egg whites and icing sugar until soft peaks form.

Gently fold the dry mixture into the whipped egg whites.

Pipe the macaron batter onto a Silpat mat in even rounds.

Bake at 150°C for 20 minutes.

Lastly, once cooled, make sure to pipe the strawberry cream onto one macaron shell and sandwich it with another.

Strawberry eclair

Strawberry eclair is a mouth-watering dessert.( Péché Mignon, Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach)

Ingredients:

Elair Dough

1/2 cup (250ml) milk

1/3 cup (66g) butter

1/2 tsp (2g) salt

2 tsp (8g) sugar

1 and 1/2 cup (150g) refined flour

2 eggs (130g)

Strawberry Mousse Filling

3 tbsp (20ml) milk

1 tbsp (7g) sugar

1/4 cup (30ml) cream

1/4 cup (37g) white chocolate

1/2 cup (50g) fresh strawberry purée

1/4 cup (30g) whipped cream

1 tsp (1g) gelatine

Method:

Eclair Dough

Combine all dry ingredients together.

In a saucepan, bring the milk and butter to a boil.

Add the flour and cook until the mixture comes together into a smooth dough.

Let the mixture cool slightly, then incorporate the eggs.

Pipe the dough onto a Silpat mat or lined baking tray.

Bake at 200°C for 10 minutes, then reduce the temperature to 160°C and bake for another 45 minutes.

Strawberry Mousse Filling

In a saucepan, bring the milk and cream to a boil.

Pour the hot mixture over the white chocolate, stirring to make a smooth ganache.

Semi-whip the cream and mix in the fresh strawberry purée.

Add the whipped mixture to the ganache, then incorporate the gelatine.

Let the mousse cool before piping it into the eclairs.

Lastly, pipe the strawberry mousse filling into the cooled eclairs. Garnish with a chocolate stick.

ALSO READ: Make these 10 min, 3-ingredient high fibre oat bakes for when you want a low calorie sweet treat!

Strawberries infuse the right balance of sweet and tarty flavours in the dish. Impress yourself with your baking skills by trying these strawberry recipes at home.

A little ‘me’ time in the kitchen, whisking, folding, icing as you sing your heart out, to make freshly baked goodies, can be just as rewarding as a night out.