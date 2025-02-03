Your ultimate guide to long weekends in 2025: Mark your calendar and discover the best places to go for a mini vacation
ByAadrika Sominder
Feb 03, 2025 02:00 AM IST
2025 offers plenty of long weekends and whether you’re a fan of trekking or relaxing by the beach, these are the best places to go; read
2025 is packed with long weekends which means it's the perfect year for quick getaways that will leave you feeling refreshed and ready to tackle the day-to-day boredom of your job. With a few great recommendations and a list of dates you should really use to your advantage, here's the ultimate guide to making the most of a few extra days off in 2025.