Make these 10 min, 3-ingredient high fibre oat bakes for when you want a low calorie sweet treat!

How many nights have you found yourself fighting the urge to order in a delicious little sweet treat, past bedtime, which is sure to not only upset the routine bodily processes, but also throw you off balance from your fitness pursuits through the week? Let's be real, one sweet treat won't really make much of a difference. This debate instead, is more about the principle of clean eating through the week, especially if you're someone who count's their calories, weighs their protein and measures their carbs. This oat bake recipe will take care of all your midnight sweet tooth cravings, that too with a heavy hand of fibre!(Photos: Bucket List Tummy, Allrecipes)

Well, what if we told you we have the ultimate little sweet snack pop which not only takes all of 10 quick minutes to come together, but also carries minimal calories and tons of fibre? Get ready to make this oat bake recipe a de facto regular to pencil in during your meal prep bouts!

Oat bakes

Ingredients: Ripe banana - 1, rolled oats - 2/3 cups, cinnamon powder (optional), chocolate chip cookies (a sprinkle)

Method: Peel the banana and mash it in your main mixing bowl. Add in the oats and give it a good mix. Sprinkle some cinnamon powder and do the same. Finally, add in the chocolate chips. By this time you should have a sticky dough-like consistency. Oil your hands or wear gloves and roll the dough into bite-sized balls. Make sure they're not too chunky though. Place them, equidistant from each other on the parchment paper lining your air fryer. Let them cook for 10 minutes at 148C, turning them over half way. Once done, remove from heat.

Now this will be the hardest bit — waiting! It's crucial you keep your hands off these oat bakes for 10 minutes after you've taken them out. Recipe connoisseur James Bok specifies how it is the last 10 minutes which allows the bake to sweeten up further. Once you're done with the waiting game, dig right in!

(recipe from James Bok)

Will you be trying this crunch-laden, fibre-packed treat anytime soon?