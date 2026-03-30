AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist explains what happens when you have late-night dinners; shares benefits of eating early

Dr Saurabh Sethi, a California-based gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford, is breaking down the impact of late-night dinners – explaining how eating earlier in the evening can support better blood glucose control, promote hormonal balance, and even improve overall sleep quality. In an Instagram video shared on March 30, the gastroenterologist highlights, “The science of meal timing suggests dinner time matters as much as food choice.

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In the rush of everyday life, dinner often gets pushed further and further down the priority list – delayed by late meetings, looming deadlines, or simply the need to finish everything else first. For many, it becomes an afterthought, eaten late at night just before heading to bed. But this habit, while common, goes against how the body is naturally designed to function. Our internal clock is closely tied to when we eat, and ignoring that rhythm can quietly impact everything from digestion to sleep.

What happens when you eat late? Dr Sethi outlines the following ways eating late affects your body’s rhythm:

Insulin sensitivity drops by 30 to 40 percent.

Fat burning slows down.

Sleep hormones (melatonin) clash with digestion. According to the gastroenterologist, this happens because eating late forces your body to keep working on digestion at a time when it is naturally supposed to rest and repair in line with your circadian rhythm. As a result, the digestive process becomes less efficient, often leading to bloating, discomfort, and lingering fatigue the next morning.

Dr Sethi explains, “This happens because your body keeps digesting when it is time to repair and detox. That's why you wake up heavy, boated, or still tired – even after eight hours of sleep.”

Benefits of eating early The gastroenterologist points to research indicating that those who ate dinner before 7 pm experienced the following notable benefits, even when calorie intake was identical:

15 percent lower nighttime glucose.

Better insulin sensitivity.

Improved sleep quality. He explains, “This is how it happens. After sunset, melatonin rises naturally and insulin release weakens. This can lead to poorer sleep and greater fat storage overnight.”

Even a gap of just 2.5 hours can make a noticeable difference. Dr Sethi highlights that eating dinner around 7 pm can help maintain stable blood sugar levels and support better sleep. In contrast, pushing dinner to 9:30 pm is linked to higher blood sugar spikes and slower overnight repair, which can leave you feeling less rested the next day.

For people with metabolic disorders Dr Sethi highlights that post-meal blood sugar spikes tend to be far more pronounced in people with metabolic conditions such as diabetes, prediabetes, and fatty liver disease. In contrast, eating dinner earlier in the evening can support better glucose control and more balanced hormone function, both of which are crucial for managing these conditions effectively.

He explains, “For those with diabetes, prediabetes, or fatty liver, post dinner sugar spikes are often 30 to 50 percent higher, sometimes more depending on insulin resistance. This is why early dinner can help hormones and sugar control, which is crucial for prediabetes, diabetes and fatty liver. You don’t need an extreme lifestyle. You need to eat in tune with how your body is built.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.