Gastroenterologist shares 5 muscle and metabolic health changes that occur after 30 and how protect yourself from risk

In an Instagram post shared on March 17, the gastroenterologist explains, “After 30, the body quietly starts changing, and most people don’t notice it until much later. Muscle loss begins earlier than you think. Hormones slowly decline. Metabolism becomes less efficient. And over time, these small shifts can affect strength, blood sugar control, and long-term independence.”

Dr Palaniappan Manickam – a California-based gastroenterologist specialising in preventive gastroenterology, and a popular podcast host and health content creator – is breaking down how ageing can influence muscle mass and metabolic health after the age of 30.

The body doesn’t change overnight, but with age, subtle shifts begin to unfold quietly in the background – often going unnoticed until they start to show up in the form of fatigue , reduced strength, or slower recovery. One of the most overlooked aspects of ageing is the gradual loss of muscle, which not only affects mobility, strength, and long-term independence, but also has a significant impact on metabolism and blood sugar regulation. Understanding these changes early can help you take proactive steps to stay strong and metabolically healthy as you age.

Age related changes in muscle and metabolic health 1. Gradual muscle loss Muscle mass naturally begins to decline after the age of 30, a gradual process known as sarcopenia. Often overlooked, this age-related loss of muscle can have far-reaching effects on metabolic health, as muscle tissue plays a crucial role in regulating glucose metabolism and maintaining insulin sensitivity.

Dr Manickam explains, “Over time, most adults lose three to eight percent of muscle per decade, and the rate can accelerate after age 60, without regular strength training or physical activity.”

2. Hormonal changes According to Dr Manickam, the body’s hormonal profile also shifts with age, with key hormones such as testosterone and growth hormone gradually declining. Since these hormones play a vital role in muscle maintenance, repair, and recovery, their reduction can slow metabolic function and make it harder to preserve lean muscle mass.

He explains, “Hormones such as testosterone and growth hormone gradually decline with age. These hormones play a role in muscle maintenance and recovery.”

3. Muscle and glucose regulation Age-related loss of muscle mass can disrupt glucose regulation by reducing overall metabolic efficiency. The gastroenterologist explains that muscle tissue is a key site for glucose uptake and plays a crucial role in maintaining insulin sensitivity, making its decline a significant factor in metabolic health.

Dr Manickam highlights, “Muscle tissue plays an important role in glucose uptake and insulin sensitivity. Lower muscle mass can contribute to reduced metabolic efficiency over time.”

4. Cardio versus strength training The gastroenterologist emphasises that while aerobic activities like running or cycling are excellent for cardiovascular health, it is strength training that truly helps preserve and build muscle mass. This makes it especially important after the age of 30, when natural muscle decline begins, to support both metabolic health and overall strength.

He explains, “Aerobic activities like running or cycling benefit heart and cardiovascular health. However, resistance training is particularly important for maintaining and building muscle mass.”

5. Strength and fall risk Dr Manickam highlights the importance of maintaining lower body strength through regular physical activity to support balance, mobility, and stability. Greater muscle strength not only enhances day-to-day function but also significantly reduces the risk of falls, particularly in older adults.

He explains, “Lower body strength helps support balance, mobility, and stability with age. Maintaining muscle strength can help reduce the risk of falls in older adults.”

How to support muscle health? Dr Manickam emphasises that muscle strength and mass can be improved at any age with the right combination of training and nutrition. He notes, “Your body is incredibly adaptable. With the right stimulus, muscle can be built at almost any age.”

The gastroenterologist outlines the following key lifestyle factors that play a crucial role in building and preserving muscle health:

Resistance training Dr Manickam recommends doing at least three to four sessions of resistance training per week. He advises, “Focus on compound movements such as squats, presses, rows and deadlifts. Progressive overload helps stimulate muscle adaptation.”

Adequate protein intake Protein plays an important role in muscle repair and growth. The gastroenterologist recommends, “General guidelines for active adults often range around 1.2 to 2.0 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight per day, depending on activity level.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.