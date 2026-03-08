Nutritionist shares 5 weight loss mistakes Indians make that slow down metabolism: Skipping meals, diet foods, more

In the race to lose weight, many people adopt diet habits that may seem effective at first but can actually work against the body over time. From skipping meals and drastically cutting calories to relying on packaged “diet foods”, several popular weight-loss practices can unintentionally slow down metabolism instead of supporting sustainable fat loss. Understanding how the body responds to food, exercise, and nutrition is key to building healthier and more effective weight-management habits. Read more to find out 5 weight loss mistakes that slow down metabolism! (Unsplash)

HT Lifestyle spoke with Tanveer Kaur Thiara, a nutritionist at Diet Speed, an online nutrition and wellness platform that focuses on sustainable weight management through personalised, home-based diet plans, to gain expert insights into where many Indians go wrong in their weight loss journeys.

She explains, “The problem is not the lack of effort but the approach. Extreme dieting and quick-fix solutions may promise fast results, but they can disrupt the body’s natural metabolic balance. Sustainable weight loss is less about restriction and more about nourishment.” She highlights five common mistakes frequently seen in India that can inadvertently slow down metabolism and make weight management more difficult.

1. Skipping meals to cut calories One of the most common weight loss mistakes is skipping important meals such as breakfast or dinner in an attempt to cut down on daily calorie intake. However, Tanveer explains that depriving the body of regular nourishment can backfire. When the body senses a lack of food, it may slow down its metabolism to conserve energy, making it more likely to hold on to calories and store fat instead of burning it efficiently.

She highlights, “One of the most common weight loss habits is skipping meals, especially breakfast or dinner, in the hope of reducing daily calorie intake. However, when the body goes too long without food, it tends to switch into an energy-saving mode. This slows down metabolism and makes the body more likely to store fat instead of burning it. Nutritionists recommend eating balanced meals at regular intervals to keep blood sugar stable and metabolism active.”

2. Not getting enough protein According to the nutritionist, protein is one of the most essential nutrients for healthy weight management, yet it is often lacking in many Indian diets. She explains that adequate protein intake helps preserve muscle mass, supports a healthy metabolism, and promotes a feeling of fullness that can reduce unnecessary snacking. Additionally, the body uses more energy to digest protein, meaning it can also help increase the number of calories burned throughout the day.

Tanveer elaborates, “Adequate protein helps maintain muscle mass, supports metabolism and keeps you feeling fuller for longer. It also increases the thermic effect of food, meaning the body burns more calories during digestion. Including sources like lentils, paneer, eggs, tofu, dairy, nuts, or lean meats in daily meals can significantly support metabolic health.”

3. Following extremely low-calorie diets Crash diets are often viewed as a shortcut to rapid weight loss, but Tanveer points out that while the scale might drop sharply, extremely low-calorie diets can slow down metabolism and lead to muscle loss. When the body is deprived of adequate fuel, it adapts by switching on energy conservation mode which makes long-term weight loss more difficult.

The nutritionist explains, “Crash dieting is often seen as a shortcut to quick weight loss. While the scale might drop rapidly in the beginning, extremely low-calorie diets can lead to muscle loss and metabolic slowdown. When calorie intake becomes too low, the body adapts by conserving energy, which can make further weight loss more difficult. Experts emphasise that gradual calorie reduction combined with balanced nutrition is a far more sustainable approach.”