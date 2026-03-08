Nutritionist shares 5 weight loss mistakes Indians make that slow down metabolism: Skipping meals, diet foods, more
Chasing crash diets and rapid weight loss programs can backfire in the long run, making long-term weight management even harder. Tanveer shares 5 mistakes.
In the race to lose weight, many people adopt diet habits that may seem effective at first but can actually work against the body over time. From skipping meals and drastically cutting calories to relying on packaged “diet foods”, several popular weight-loss practices can unintentionally slow down metabolism instead of supporting sustainable fat loss. Understanding how the body responds to food, exercise, and nutrition is key to building healthier and more effective weight-management habits.
HT Lifestyle spoke with Tanveer Kaur Thiara, a nutritionist at Diet Speed, an online nutrition and wellness platform that focuses on sustainable weight management through personalised, home-based diet plans, to gain expert insights into where many Indians go wrong in their weight loss journeys.
She explains, “The problem is not the lack of effort but the approach. Extreme dieting and quick-fix solutions may promise fast results, but they can disrupt the body’s natural metabolic balance. Sustainable weight loss is less about restriction and more about nourishment.” She highlights five common mistakes frequently seen in India that can inadvertently slow down metabolism and make weight management more difficult.
1. Skipping meals to cut calories
One of the most common weight loss mistakes is skipping important meals such as breakfast or dinner in an attempt to cut down on daily calorie intake. However, Tanveer explains that depriving the body of regular nourishment can backfire. When the body senses a lack of food, it may slow down its metabolism to conserve energy, making it more likely to hold on to calories and store fat instead of burning it efficiently.
She highlights, “One of the most common weight loss habits is skipping meals, especially breakfast or dinner, in the hope of reducing daily calorie intake. However, when the body goes too long without food, it tends to switch into an energy-saving mode. This slows down metabolism and makes the body more likely to store fat instead of burning it. Nutritionists recommend eating balanced meals at regular intervals to keep blood sugar stable and metabolism active.”
2. Not getting enough protein
According to the nutritionist, protein is one of the most essential nutrients for healthy weight management, yet it is often lacking in many Indian diets. She explains that adequate protein intake helps preserve muscle mass, supports a healthy metabolism, and promotes a feeling of fullness that can reduce unnecessary snacking. Additionally, the body uses more energy to digest protein, meaning it can also help increase the number of calories burned throughout the day.
Tanveer elaborates, “Adequate protein helps maintain muscle mass, supports metabolism and keeps you feeling fuller for longer. It also increases the thermic effect of food, meaning the body burns more calories during digestion. Including sources like lentils, paneer, eggs, tofu, dairy, nuts, or lean meats in daily meals can significantly support metabolic health.”
3. Following extremely low-calorie diets
Crash diets are often viewed as a shortcut to rapid weight loss, but Tanveer points out that while the scale might drop sharply, extremely low-calorie diets can slow down metabolism and lead to muscle loss. When the body is deprived of adequate fuel, it adapts by switching on energy conservation mode which makes long-term weight loss more difficult.
The nutritionist explains, “Crash dieting is often seen as a shortcut to quick weight loss. While the scale might drop rapidly in the beginning, extremely low-calorie diets can lead to muscle loss and metabolic slowdown. When calorie intake becomes too low, the body adapts by conserving energy, which can make further weight loss more difficult. Experts emphasise that gradual calorie reduction combined with balanced nutrition is a far more sustainable approach.”
4. Skipping strength training and physical activity
Many people on their weight-loss journeys focus entirely on dieting while overlooking physical activity. However, the nutritionist stresses that exercise – particularly strength training – is fundamental to building muscle, which plays a crucial role in maintaining a healthy metabolism. One of the biggest advantages of strength training is that your body continues to burn calories long after you leave the gym, including while you are resting.
She explains, “Many people focus entirely on dieting while neglecting physical activity, especially strength training. Muscle tissue plays a significant role in metabolism. The more muscle the body has, the more calories it burns even while resting. Incorporating simple activities like strength exercises, yoga, resistance training, or even regular walking can help maintain muscle mass and support metabolic function.”
5. Relying on packaged “diet foods”
Tanveer cautions against falling for products labelled “low-fat,” “diet,” or “healthy,” since these are ultraprocessed foods hiding added sugars, artificial additives and refined ingredients that can harm your overall health in the long run. Instead of chasing these foods, she recommends focusing on whole foods and home-cooked meals rich in essential nutrients.
The nutritionist highlights, “The market is full of products labelled ‘low-fat’, ‘diet’, or ‘healthy’. However, many of these foods contain hidden sugars, artificial additives, or refined ingredients that do little to support long-term health. Nutrition experts often recommend focusing on whole, home-cooked foods instead. Meals that include vegetables, fruits, whole grains, pulses, nuts, and balanced portions of protein tend to support both metabolism and overall wellbeing.”
Here’s the takeaway
Tanveer points out that weight loss is often misunderstood as simply eating less. However, in reality, the body responds best to balanced nutrition, consistent eating patterns, adequate protein, and regular physical activity. She recommends, “Rather than chasing extreme diets, experts suggest focusing on sustainable lifestyle habits that support metabolism and overall health in the long run. Small, consistent changes often lead to better and more lasting results than drastic restrictions.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
