Fitness coach shares 5 common food mistakes women keep making when trying to lose weight: 'Diet foods sabotage fat loss'

Christiane Globisch, aka Gigi, is a fitness coach. Her Instagram page, Pow Her Beat, is dedicated to inspiring 'women to eat and train smarter'. According to her, losing weight isn't just about eating 'healthy', it's about 'eating smart'. In her June 2 Instagram post, titled '5 food mistakes women keep making when trying to lose weight', Gigi asked women to 'avoid these common mistakes'. She said, "Small tweaks = big results." To lose weight and keep it off too, include balanced meals and snacks to keep your metabolism going and prevent overeating.

According to her, missing out on morning meals can lead to overeating later in the day, so opt for protein and fibre-rich breakfasts to curb hunger and support weight loss. Gigi also suggested focussing on whole, nutrient-rich foods and drinking plenty of water.

You should be mindful of calorie-rich drinks like fancy coffees, fruit juices, and soda, and instead choose water or low-calorie herbal teas to stay hydrated and support weight loss. Don't assume low-fat means low-calorie, Gigi added. Check nutritional labels to avoid overconsumption of calories, sugar, and fat.

1. Skipping meals

She said, “Slows metabolism and leads to overeating later. A balanced breakfast helps burn fat, not store it.”

2. Falling for 'low-fat” or 'diet' foods

Gigi added, “These are often packed with sugar and artificial ingredients that sabotage fat loss. Whole foods > processed 'health' foods.”

3. Overeating healthy fats

“Avocados, nuts and olive oil are great but too much = excess calories. Balance is key,” she said.

4. Drinking high-calorie beverages

Gigi said, “Fruit juices, smoothies and 'health' drinks can be sugar bombs that spike blood sugar and store fat. Stick to water, herbal teas, or coffee in moderation.”

5. Not eating enough protein and fibre

“These keep you full, stabilise blood sugar and help with fat loss. Prioritise them in every meal,” she concluded.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.