Fitness coach shares 10 mistakes that are killing your weight loss progress: 'Following crash diets you can’t stick to'

A weight loss journey demands making the right choices about diet and lifestyle and being consistent. However, when we unknowingly make mistakes, it can affect our progress and reverse the effects of weight loss. Aarja Bedi, a fitness coach, according to her Instagram bio, keeps sharing tips and tricks related to weight loss on her Instagram profile. Know the worst weight loss mistakes you can make.

Aarja, on March 11, shared a video and listed the mistakes that can slow down weight loss progress. “Most people fail their weight loss journey before they even start... because they make these mistakes. Don’t let that be you.” read an excerpt of her caption.

Here are the 10 mistakes you should avoid making in weight loss journey:

Starving yourself all day, then bingeing at night: This wrecks your metabolism and makes fat loss harder.

Doing endless cardio instead of prioritising steps: Instead of doing cardio, hitting 10-15k steps a day is way efficient for fat loss.

Chasing fat-burning foods instead of eating enough protein: No magic food burns fat, but protein keeps you full and helps build muscle.

Drinking your calories (soda, fancy coffee, etc.): Liquid calories add up fast and don't fill you up.

Following a crash diet that you can’t stick to: If you can’t do it long-term, it won’t work.

Ignoring sleep and wondering why you have no energy: Poor sleep messes up hunger hormones and slows fat loss.

Not tracking what you eat and just guessing: Most people underestimate how much they eat.

Snacking mindlessly throughout the day: Small bites here and there add up to hundreds of extra calories.

Drinking alcohol every weekend and wondering why progress is slow: Booze lowers willpower, adds empty calories, and messes with recovery.

Thinking one bad meal ruins everything and giving up: One meal doesn’t make or break progress. Stay consistent.

