Mumbai nutritionist shares 4 simple habits that can help you reverse pre-diabetes: From stress to late-night dinners

More people today are being diagnosed with pre-diabetes, often without obvious symptoms. But early intervention can completely change the outcome. With the right habits, it’s possible to bring your sugar levels back to normal. Nutritionist and dietitian Shweta J Panchal based in Mumbai shares in her November 26 Instagram post 4 simple changes that can help you reverse pre-diabetes naturally. (Also read: AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist with 25 years of experience says this ‘1 daily habit’ that can change how long you live ) Nutritionist shares 4 steps to combat pre-diabetes with healthy habits. (Shutterstock)

“Pre-diabetes is a warning sign that your blood sugar is higher than normal, but it’s still reversible with the right lifestyle changes,” Shweta wrote in the caption. She further lists 4 practical steps to manage it effectively:

1. Manage stress and sleep

Chronic stress and poor sleep increase cortisol, which raises blood sugar. Prioritise 7–8 hours of quality sleep and stress-busting activities like meditation or short walks.

2. Movement matters

Regular physical activity helps your muscles use glucose better. Even 30 minutes of daily walking or home workouts can make a huge difference.

3. Reduce simple carbs

Foods like white bread, sugar, and sweets spike blood sugar. Swap them with fibre-rich, low-GI alternatives like oats, dal, vegetables, and whole grains.

4. Stop late dinners

Eating too late disturbs insulin regulation and digestion. Aim to finish dinner at least 2–3 hours before bedtime.

“Small, consistent changes today can prevent full-blown diabetes tomorrow. Remember, pre-diabetes isn’t permanent, it’s a wake-up call!” concludes Shweta.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.