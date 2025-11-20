Kolkata endocrinologist shares 5 foods for children to manage blood sugar levels: Oats, chickpeas and more

Parents often pacify their kids with sugary treats like chocolate when they throw tantrums or promise processed foods like pizza and burgers if they do well on exams. But eating these high-sugar, processed foods regularly can hurt children's blood sugar levels. While you, as a parent, may think you are making your children happy, lifting their spirits, these little rewards or moments of celebration may be setting the stage for insulin sensitivity and eventually the early-onset diabetes. Oatmeal is one of the healthy options that balances blood sugar levels. (Picture credit: Freepik)

To understand what parents should add to their children's diet, HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Sagarika Mukherjee, senior Consultant - diabetes and endocrinology at Manipal Hospital, Salt Lake, Kolkata. She explained which foods can help manage blood sugar naturally, while also boosting immunity and promoting long-term health during the growing years of children.

Why do parents need to add better foods to children's diet ?

Parents play an important role in deciding what goes on their children's plates. The endocrinologist revealed that making healthy choices reduces the risks of obesity and early-onset diabetes.

"The rise in childhood obesity, the early-onset type 2 diabetes cases in the young population and results of the bad eating habits which children are acquiring,” Dr Mukherjee warned, cautioning about the exponential rise of diabetes cases in children and the requirement for early intervention to reduce risks of lifestyle-related diseases.

The endocrinologist also named the nutrients one should have in the diet: “A child’s diet rich in fibre, whole foods, and balanced nutrients will keep the blood sugar levels steady, which will support their growth."

5 foods that help balance blood sugar

The endocrinologist listed the 5 foods parents need to add to children's diet, highlighting how they may help regulate blood sugar levels:

1. Oats and whole grains:

Add brown rice and millets to your diet. (Picture credit: Freepik)

What to add: Whole grains such as oats, brown rice, millets, and whole wheat.

Why are they healthy: They contain high amounts of soluble fibre that the body takes longer to absorb. This process minimises the chances of sudden blood sugar rises and makes children feel satisfied for longer.

Frequency/portion: Replacing refined cereals and white rice with whole-grain options at least four to five times a week, especially for breakfast and school lunches.

2. Fresh fruit:

Berries contain antioxidants that protect your health.(Picture credit: Shutterstock)

What to add: Apples, guavas, pears, and berries.

Why are they healthy: They are high in fibre, vitamins, and antioxidants that release energy slowly. They also serve as natural substitutes for the sugar-laden treats and packaged snacks.

They are high in fibre, vitamins, and antioxidants that release energy slowly. They also serve as natural substitutes for the sugar-laden treats and packaged snacks. Frequency/portion: A portion of one to two servings a day, preferably in the form of mid-morning or evening snacks, will not only help in curbing the sweet tooth but also aid in blood sugar management.

3. Lentils and legumes:

Add lentils to salad for a healthy boost.(Picture credit: Shutterstock)

What to add: Lentils, chickpeas, beans, and other legumes

Why are they healthy: They take a long time to digest, helping to control the glucose entry into the blood.

They take a long time to digest, helping to control the glucose entry into the blood. Frequency/portion: Eating lentils in the form of dal, soups or salads four to five times a week.

4. Nuts and seeds

Try adding chia seeds to diet.(Picture credit: Freepik)

What to add: Almonds, walnuts, flaxseeds and chia seeds.

Why are they healthy: They are rich in healthy fats, magnesium, and protein, which are nutrients largely in support of insulin function.

They are rich in healthy fats, magnesium, and protein, which are nutrients largely in support of insulin function. Frequency/portion: Have a small handful of nuts or a teaspoon of seeds daily, add them to breakfast or snacks.

5. Yoghurt and probiotic foods:

The combination of almond yoghurt with blueberries is refreshing.(Picture credit: Freepik)

What to add: Greek yoghurt, curd.

: Greek yoghurt, curd. Why are they healthy: Probiotics assist in keeping the gut healthy, which further promotes the metabolic process and the body's ability to use insulin more effectively.

Frequency/portion: Have a bowl of fresh, unsweetened yoghurt once daily.

