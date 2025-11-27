Cancer surgeon with 22 years of experience shares simple diet hacks and fasting tips that can lower your cancer risk

Our daily food choices impact much more than just weight or energy levels, they can influence our long-term health and risk of serious diseases. While many people focus on calories or trendy diets, some foods can actively protect the body, while others may silently increase the risk of conditions like cancer. Dr Tarang Krishna warns against blind ketogenic diets and emphasises fasting benefits. (Shutterstock)

Dr Tarang Krishna, cancer specialist and MD at Cancer Healer Centre with more than 22 years of experience, shares in a podcast with Raj Shamani the best foods to include in your diet and the ones you should avoid to lower your cancer risk. (Also read: Mumbai orthopaedic surgeon says this ‘1 thing’ can kill you even faster than smoking or drinking )

How intermittent fasting affects cancer

“Intermittent fasting plays an important role in cancer,” says Dr Tarang. He explains, “When you fast, your body and cells get time to heal. During fasting, cells enter a maintenance mode, which helps the immune system function better and removes damaged or negative cells. This repair process is essential for overall health and cellular rejuvenation.”

Addressing a common misconception, Dr Krishna warns, “Many people believe that a ketogenic diet can cure cancer. That’s not true. The body only enters a ketogenic state when it is necessary, and following such a diet blindly can be harmful.”

Is ketogenic diet always safe for cancer

He emphasises the importance of personalised guidance: “Only consider a ketogenic diet if your cell or gene expression indicates it would be beneficial. Half knowledge can be dangerous and may do more harm than good.”

Dr Krishna adds that while intermittent fasting can support cellular repair, immune health, and metabolic balance, it should always be approached thoughtfully. “Incorporating fasting into your routine can be beneficial, but it must be done under professional supervision, especially for individuals with specific health conditions or those undergoing cancer treatment.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.