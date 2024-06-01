Many individuals dive headfirst into the keto diet or ketogenic diet without fully understanding its intricacies but while the ketogenic diet can be an effective way to lose weight and improve certain health markers, there are common mistakes that can hinder progress and potentially cause harm. While the ketogenic diet can offer numerous health benefits when done correctly, it is essential to avoid some common mistakes to optimise results and safeguard your health. Common mistakes people make on Ketogenic diet (Image by Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Archana Batra, Dietician and Certified Diabetes Educator, highlighted some key pitfalls to avoid -

Ignoring Micronutrients: While the focus of the ketogenic diet is often on macronutrients like fats and carbohydrates, it's essential not to overlook micronutrients such as vitamins and minerals. Neglecting these vital nutrients can lead to deficiencies and compromise overall health. Be sure to include a variety of low-carb, nutrient-dense foods like leafy greens, nuts, and seeds in your diet. Overeating Saturated Fats: While the ketogenic diet is high in fats, not all fats are created equal. Overconsumption of saturated fats, found in sources like red meat and full-fat dairy, can increase the risk of heart disease and other health problems. Aim for a balance of healthy fats, including monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats from sources like avocados, olive oil and fatty fish. Not Drinking Enough Water: The ketogenic diet has diuretic effects, meaning it can cause increased urination and fluid loss. It's crucial to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day. Dehydration can lead to fatigue, headaches and other symptoms that can derail your progress on the diet. Ignoring Protein Intake: Protein is an essential component of any diet, including the ketogenic diet. Adequate protein intake is crucial for muscle maintenance, immune function, and overall health. Be sure to include sources of high-quality protein such as poultry, fish, eggs and tofu in your meals. Not Monitoring Ketone Levels: Ketosis, the metabolic state in which the body burns fat for fuel, is the hallmark of the ketogenic diet. However, achieving and maintaining ketosis requires careful monitoring of carbohydrate intake and ketone levels. Using tools like ketone urine strips or blood ketone meters can help ensure you're staying on track.

Bringing his expertise to the same, Rahul Kamra, Founder of Ketorets, added to the list of common mistakes people make when following the Keto diet -

Adequate Fat Intake: Essential for satiety, consuming enough healthy fats is crucial, especially as many are hesitant about high fat intake. Fats are a primary energy source on the keto diet and help to prevent hunger between meals. Balance in SAW (Sleep, Activity, Water): Sleep, exercise, and hydration are vital for overall health and longevity. This trio supports metabolic health, aids in weight management, and enhances the effectiveness of the keto diet. Avoid Processed Keto Foods: While convenient, these often contain additives and excess calories that can impede diet progress. Opting for whole, unprocessed foods ensures adherence to the diet’s nutritional goals. Not Planning Meals: A well-planned meal is essential to following the Ketogenic diet successfully. When hunger strikes without a plan, you could find yourself grabbing for easy but high-carb foods. To make sticking to the diet simpler, take the time to prepare your meals and snacks in advance.

Additional considerations -

Watch for Hidden Carbs: Carefully monitor intake to avoid carbs that can inadvertently interrupt ketosis.

Carefully monitor intake to avoid carbs that can inadvertently interrupt ketosis. Monitor Blood Markers: Regularly tracking blood markers can help assess the diet’s impact and guide necessary adjustments.

This advice aims to help individuals navigate the ketogenic diet effectively, avoiding common pitfalls for better long-term results. Consulting with a registered dietitian or healthcare professional can provide personalised guidance and support on your ketogenic journey.