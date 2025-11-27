AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist with 25 years of experience says this ‘1 daily habit’ that can change how long you live

Our daily routines often hold the key to long-term health, but one simple habit could make a bigger difference than you think. According to Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist and hepatologist with 25 years of experience, trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford University, incorporating this practice into your everyday life can significantly impact how long you live, boosting both your overall health and longevity. (Also read: Amitabh Bachchan’s fitness coach shares secret to burning fat while building muscle: ‘Weight loss alone isn’t enough’ ) Incorporate walking into your daily routine for better health and longevity, says Dr Sethi. (Unsplash)

How walking affects brain health and longevity

Dr Sethi shared in his November 26 Instagram post, “A large study of around 80,000 adults tracked participants for nearly seven years and found a clear link between walking and better long-term health. Walking about 10,000 steps a day was associated with a significantly lower risk of dementia. And those who walked faster saw even greater protection.”

The research didn’t stop there. Another study revealed that every additional 2,000 steps a day was linked to roughly a 10% lower risk of dying prematurely.

How to incorporate walking into your daily routine

Dr Sethi advises. “Incorporate walking into your daily routine. Take the stairs, move around during phone calls, and keep a brisk pace. Small changes add up quickly.”

For those looking to push themselves further, he suggests a simple interval routine: “Alternate between three minutes of fast walking and three minutes at an easy pace. It’s simple, but highly effective.” With such straightforward habits, walking can become a powerful tool to improve brain health, longevity, and overall well-being.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.